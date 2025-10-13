Stockholm, Sweden--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Ovox, a fast-growing brand in smart home appliances, today announced the launch of its flagship window cleaning robot Ovox R8 in the United States and Australia this October, following strong demand and positive performance across European markets.

Since its debut in Europe earlier this year, the Ovox R8 has quickly gained recognition among households and professionals for its ability to automate one of the most inconvenient and risky chores in the home. The expansion marks Ovox's next step in making advanced smart-home technology available to a wider international audience.

From European Success to Global Expansion

Automatic window cleaners have matured rapidly in recent years, moving from novelty gadgets to an essential smart home device. The window cleaning robot Ovox R8 has quickly established itself as a category leader by addressing the shortcomings of earlier window-cleaning robots. With rotating pads that mimic human hand movements, dual spray nozzles, and intelligent surface adaptation, it delivers a level of cleaning precision that rivals professional services. Users report saving hours each month, while also appreciating the robot's safety features, which eliminate the need for ladders or costly service calls.

Meeting Growing Demand

"The response from European customers exceeded our expectations, and we're excited to bring the Ovox R8 to households in the U.S. and Australia," said Charlotte Thunstedt, spokesperson for Ovox. "As homes become smarter, people are looking for technology that saves time, improves safety, and delivers consistent results. That's exactly what the R8 was designed to do."

About Ovox

Ovox is a European smart home appliances company focused on making smart living practical, safe, and accessible. With innovation at its core, Ovox designs compact, intelligent devices that transform essential household maintenance into effortless routines.

