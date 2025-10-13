Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 14:48 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Date: 13 October 2025

Name of applicant:

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

13 April 2025

To:

12 October 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

3,372,644 Ordinary shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

3,372,644 Ordinary shares

Name of contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

0131 378 0500


