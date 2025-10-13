Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 13
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561
Block Listing Six Monthly Return
Date: 13 October 2025
Name of applicant:
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
13 April 2025
To:
12 October 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
3,372,644 Ordinary shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securitiesissued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
-
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
3,372,644 Ordinary shares
Name of contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
0131 378 0500