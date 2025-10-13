Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
Pal Zileri Strengthens U.S. Presence Through Strategic Partnership With SGN Holding

The Italian menswear house enters a new chapter with SGN Holding Corp., focusing on recovering its U.S. presence, elevating customer service, and renewing partnerships with key industry players

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Pal Zileri, the iconic Italian menswear brand renowned for its modern tailoring and Venetian heritage, is making a powerful comeback in the United States. After a period of turnaround under CEO Leo Scordo, the brand has undergone a profound transformation over the past five years-streamlining operations, modernizing its collections with a new take on the "Italian casual " attire, and reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

Pal Zileri 2025 Fall Collection

Pal Zileri 2025 Fall Collection
New Fall Campaign 2025

This season marks the second consecutive collaboration between Pal Zileri and SGN Holding Corp., the New York-based group spearheading the brand's reactivation in North America. Together, the teams have reignited relationships with historic retail partners while also opening doors with new accounts, positioning Pal Zileri once again as a key player in the premium menswear market.

"Pal Zileri is back-more focused, more attentive, and stronger than ever," said Sever Garcia, CEO of SGN Holding. "Our priority is to deliver not only exceptional products, but also the highest level of service. Timely deliveries, constant client support, and long-term partnerships are at the heart of our strategy."

The brand's renewed momentum was recently showcased at The Collective Chicago, one of the most important menswear trade fairs in the U.S., where Pal Zileri presented its Spring/Summer 2026 collection to an enthusiastic response. The strong season results reflect a clear rebound, as retailers recognize both the design evolution of the brand and the reliability of its new operational model.

As Pal Zileri looks ahead, the focus remains on expanding its footprint in North America, nurturing relationships with leading department stores and specialty retailers, and continuing to deliver Italian elegance with modern sophistication.

About Pal Zileri

Founded in Vicenza, Italy, Pal Zileri represents the essence of contemporary Italian tailoring and Italian casual , blending artisanal craftsmanship with a cosmopolitan spirit. Today, under the leadership of CEO Leo Scordo, the brand has redefined its strategy to bring timeless elegance and innovation to a new generation of clients worldwide.

About SGN Holding Corp.

SGN Holding Corp. is a New York-based fashion distribution and brand management group specializing in the development, marketing, and retail support of premium and luxury labels in North America. With a focus on operational excellence and long-term partnerships, SGN provides end-to-end services for international brands seeking to expand and thrive in the U.S. market.

Contact Information

Angela Cantarero
Project Manager
angela.cantarero@sgn-holding.com

.

SOURCE: SGN Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/pal-zileri-strengthens-u.s.-presence-through-strategic-partnership-wit-1084826

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.