Pal Zileri Strengthens U.S. Presence Through Strategic Partnership With SGN Holding

The Italian menswear house enters a new chapter with SGN Holding Corp., focusing on recovering its U.S. presence, elevating customer service, and renewing partnerships with key industry players

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Pal Zileri, the iconic Italian menswear brand renowned for its modern tailoring and Venetian heritage, is making a powerful comeback in the United States. After a period of turnaround under CEO Leo Scordo, the brand has undergone a profound transformation over the past five years-streamlining operations, modernizing its collections with a new take on the "Italian casual " attire, and reinforcing its commitment to excellence.

Pal Zileri 2025 Fall Collection

New Fall Campaign 2025

This season marks the second consecutive collaboration between Pal Zileri and SGN Holding Corp., the New York-based group spearheading the brand's reactivation in North America. Together, the teams have reignited relationships with historic retail partners while also opening doors with new accounts, positioning Pal Zileri once again as a key player in the premium menswear market.

"Pal Zileri is back-more focused, more attentive, and stronger than ever," said Sever Garcia, CEO of SGN Holding. "Our priority is to deliver not only exceptional products, but also the highest level of service. Timely deliveries, constant client support, and long-term partnerships are at the heart of our strategy."

The brand's renewed momentum was recently showcased at The Collective Chicago, one of the most important menswear trade fairs in the U.S., where Pal Zileri presented its Spring/Summer 2026 collection to an enthusiastic response. The strong season results reflect a clear rebound, as retailers recognize both the design evolution of the brand and the reliability of its new operational model.

As Pal Zileri looks ahead, the focus remains on expanding its footprint in North America, nurturing relationships with leading department stores and specialty retailers, and continuing to deliver Italian elegance with modern sophistication.

About Pal Zileri

Founded in Vicenza, Italy, Pal Zileri represents the essence of contemporary Italian tailoring and Italian casual , blending artisanal craftsmanship with a cosmopolitan spirit. Today, under the leadership of CEO Leo Scordo, the brand has redefined its strategy to bring timeless elegance and innovation to a new generation of clients worldwide.

About SGN Holding Corp.

SGN Holding Corp. is a New York-based fashion distribution and brand management group specializing in the development, marketing, and retail support of premium and luxury labels in North America. With a focus on operational excellence and long-term partnerships, SGN provides end-to-end services for international brands seeking to expand and thrive in the U.S. market.

