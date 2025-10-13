Conservation Allies: Madagascar Commits to Zero Forest Loss in Protected Areas by 2030

New Protected Area Outlook Shows Progress Amid Urgent Threats; Conservation Allies Supporting Plans to Redouble Efforts to Safeguard the Nation's Protected Areas

ANTANANARIVO, MG / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Madagascar's Protected Area Consortium Partners and Conservation Allies, an IUCN member organization, released the Madagascar Protected Area Outlook 2025 yesterday at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, where global leaders are convening to address urgent biodiversity challenges. The report reveals both measurable progress and critical challenges facing the world's #1 biodiversity hotspot.

Aerial view of deforestation in Madagascar



The comprehensive assessment-a collaboration between the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development (MEDD), FAPBM, Madagascar National Parks, 26 Malagasy conservation organizations, and Conservation Allies-documents that targeted enforcement efforts are yielding results.

In 2024, 20,225 fewer acres of forest were lost within Protected Areas compared to 2023, representing a sharp reduction. Of Madagascar's 109 terrestrial Protected Areas, 57 sites-more than half-showed significantly reduced deforestation rates thanks to major law enforcement efforts that both protect parks and support surrounding communities.

"This progress demonstrates what's possible when local expertise meets sustained support and effective enforcement," commented Solofo Rakotoarisoa, Conservation Allies' Madagascar Conservation Manager and lead editor of the Outlook.

Bold Commitments for 2030

Madagascar's Protected Area managers have committed to a "Zero Forest Loss in Protected Areas by 2030" target, calling for:

90% reduction in deforestation by 2030

Recovery of 988,400 acres of forest lost inside Protected Areas over the past decade through natural and managed reforestation

Strengthened Conservation Brigades combining law enforcement, Protected Area staff, and community engagement to prevent illegal activities

The Stakes: World's Most Threatened Biodiversity Hotspot

Madagascar hosts 3,759 endemic Threatened species according to the IUCN Red List-nearly twice as many as any other country. More than 99.9% depend on terrestrial forest habitats, making protection of the island's 109 terrestrial Protected Areas imperative to avert an extinction crisis.

The Outlook reveals that 47% of Protected Areas remain classified as Threatened (Critically Endangered, Endangered, or Vulnerable). However, four Protected Areas improved from Critically Endangered to Endangered status, including Ankarafantsika National Park, which reduced its annual deforestation rate by over 80%-from 2.6% in 2023 to 0.5% in 2024-through intensified enforcement and community engagement.

A Proven Model for Success

Conservation Brigades have proven effective at reducing deforestation while improving security for remote communities. At Menabe-Antimena, annual forest loss dropped from 4,734 acres in 2021 to 1,621 acres in 2024-a 65.8% reduction-demonstrating the measurable impact of sustained enforcement combined with community engagement.

Call to the International Community

Conservation Allies is calling on the international donor community to increase targeted support for Madagascar's most threatened Protected Areas, particularly funding Conservation Brigades, ecological restoration, and sustainable livelihood alternatives.

About Conservation Allies

Conservation Allies provides $2.5 million annually in Conservation Action Awards to grassroots conservation organizations worldwide, along with year-end matching funds and promotion of fundraising appeals to US donor networks. We partner with locally-led organizations protecting biodiversity hotspots globally.

