Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
OGadget Tech: Neomix AI Glasses: Never Miss a Moment. Live Smarter.

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Beaverlab is proud to unveil its latest innovation: Neomix AI Glasses, a wearable that combines convenience, style, and intelligence in a single frame. With intuitive "nod-to-shoot" control, AI-enhanced features, and crystal-clear imagery, Neomix empowers you to capture life effortlessly and live more intelligently.

Designed for Real Life

Forget fumbling for your phone - with Neomix, a simple nod lets you snap a photo, start recording, or place a call. The gesture-based interface is faster and more natural than voice or touch. At just 35 grams, the frame offers all-day comfort, and its sleek design complements your lifestyle.

Clear, Steady, and Sound

Every shot matters. With a 21MP ultra-clear camera, your photos pop with detail and color. When movement comes into play, Neomix's EIS and AI-enabled stabilization ensures your videos remain smooth - Whether you're walking, cycling, or traveling, every shot stays crisp and vivid, from daily moments to action scenes. Beyond the visuals, it also supports audio recording, so you can capture not just what you see, but what you hear - all in one seamless experience.

Intelligence Built In

More than a camera, Neomix is your AI companion. It supports quick Q&A, object recognition, and image-based translation in 60+ languages - so whether you're curious about an item, reading a street sign, or exploring a menu abroad, help is always just a glance away.

Power That Lasts

Neomix keeps up with your pace. With all-day power and a quick 10-minute charge that restores around 70% battery, it's built for life on the go. And with 64GB of built-in storage, you can capture hours of video and hundreds of photos - no cloud, no clutter, just pure freedom to create.

Thoughtful Specs & Privacy by Design

Prescription lens support is available as an add-on (limited to myopia, based on the classic lens). Plus, a built-in indicator light blinks during recording, reinforcing transparency and respect for privacy. Covering the light disables recording - a design choice we stand by.

Campaign & Availability

Neomix AI Glasses are now available on Kickstarter, starting from $199 for early backers. Optional add-ons include prescription lenses and additional accessories. Learn more and secure your Neomix AI glasses here: kickstarter.com/projects/beaverlab/neomix-ai-glasses-nod-to-shoot-2kpowered-by-minimax

About Neomix

Neomix is designed to help you preserve the rare, the precious, and the everyday moments that matter most - seamlessly blending advanced AI technology with effortless, human-centered design.

Contact

For press inquiries or additional information, please email hello@beaverlabtech.com

Press Kit link here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Vnf8xv_wkV2u3nwqzPbcmHIiqMwbMutP?usp=drive_link

Contact Information

Mason Gu
Marketing Manager
hello@udexreal.com

.

SOURCE: OGadget Tech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/neomix-ai-glasses-never-miss-a-moment.-live-smarter.-1085373

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
