Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker at Hong Kong Electronics Fair

Epomaker stands out at Hong Kong Electronics Fair with new releases.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / The HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) serves as a pivotal platform for global trade, collaboration, and innovation in the electronics industry. It is one of the leading annual events for the electronics sector worldwide.

Dates: October 13th - 16th, 2025

Address: 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, China

Hall: 1CON

No.: 006

The fair highlights cutting-edge technology and emerging innovations, providing a prime platform for global buyers and tech enthusiasts to explore new trends. Epomaker also made its mark at this year's event, unveiling an exciting range of new products.

The Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite

This keyboard features a sleek, modern aluminum alloy casing with a Gasket mounting structure, combining high-quality pre-lubed linear switches and a five-layer cushioning system to provide smooth and silky keystroke feedback. While maintaining the premium feel of its full aluminum body, Epomaker has optimized the design to significantly reduce its overall weight, achieving a perfect balance between luxury and portability. Equipped with a customizable knob and VIA support, the Galaxy100 Lite delivers a fresh breakthrough in design.

The Epomaker RT85

This keyboard combines classic design with modern functionality, offering two retro color schemes and replacing the traditional sliding switch with a rotary dial for a more contemporary user experience. The TFT module above the arrow keys serves as a clock, control panel, or display for custom animations. A joystick next to the arrow keys allows users to adjust volume and RGB lighting without the need for additional drivers, enhancing the interactive experience for gaming and multimedia applications.

The Epomaker Split70

The latest ergonomic keyboard makes its debut at the fair. Designed for optimal comfort, this keyboard can be split into two parts, offering flexible typing angles to suit individual needs. Users can independently adjust the angle of each half, promoting a more natural wrist and forearm posture. The keyboard supports VIA and QMK, allowing users to remap keys, set macros, and even customize the knob. This ensures a tailored, efficient experience that maximizes productivity and comfort.

The Epomaker Magcore65 Lite

It is equipped with inductive switches, utilizing a non-mechanical, contactless sensing structure to detect key presses. This design is immune to environmental factors such as temperature, offering exceptional durability and stability. Users can calibrate each key's trigger point via online drivers, customizing key functions to suit their gaming needs, making it an ideal choice for a personalized gaming experience.

Epomaker's participation at the HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation, offering a variety of products that enhance both functionality and user experience across multiple sectors.

For more information about EPOMAKER's participation in HKTDC 2025 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-at-hong-kong-electronics-fair-autumn-edition-1085374