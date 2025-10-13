Anzeige
13.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
Best Halloween Treat 2025: OUKITEL WP58 Pro Ignites Endless Spooky Thrills With Dual Camping Lights

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / The 2025 Halloween season is a feast of spooky thrills and exciting surprises. The Oukitel WP58 Pro, a groundbreaking rugged smartphone, stands out as one of the year's best budget-friendly treats, pushing the limits of power and versatility for adventurers and tech enthusiasts. The model boasts a substantial 10,000mAh battery and features the world's first dual camping lights with independent control. It gives users full control over light brightness and modes to illuminate every moment exactly as they need. This extraordinary innovation is more than a mere upgrade; it marks a milestone shaping the future of mobile technology. The WP58 Pro will be available in the official store from October 13, 2025, at a special price of $289.99.

Oukitel WP58 Pro is Now Officially Live!

Best Halloween Treat 2025

With the separately controlled dual camping lights, the WP58 Pro ushers in a new era of portable lighting, offering users unparalleled flexibility to create the perfect illumination for any activity or environment, all while maximizing battery efficiency. At its core, the device combines a powerful 1000-lumen main light with a 900-lumen soft ambient light, each offering multiple adjustable brightness or color levels. The main light ensures exceptional visibility and safety in the darkest conditions, while the ambient light provides soft, eye-friendly illumination, ideal for reading, relaxing, or sleeping. Additionally, the camping lights feature SOS and Strobe modes for added peace of mind.

Measuring 17.2mm thick and weighing just 370g, the WP58 Pro is 30% lighter than its competitors, delivering unmatched portability that allows adventurers, travelers, and busy on-the-go users to carry it effortlessly. Its massive 10,000mAh battery enables users to enjoy exciting Halloween activities and explore the wild all day. With reverse charging, the device powers essential gadgets, providing seamless convenience.

Engineered to deliver best-in-class performance within its price range, the device is powered by an octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, expandable to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It handles demanding 3D games, multitasking, and productivity workloads smoothly, delivering uninterrupted, lag-free operation. Featuring a 6.7" display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it offers sharp, detailed visuals and wide viewing angles for an ultra-smooth experience.

The WP58 Pro's 64MP main camera captures stunning scenes and precious moments with sharp detail and lifelike color, supporting high-resolution 1080p video recording. Its 8MP front camera delivers crystal-clear selfies and video calls, while the 8MP night vision camera ensures bright, detailed shots even in low-light settings or Halloween adventures. Certified to IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, the WP58 Pro withstands dust, water, 1.5-meter drops, and extreme temperatures from -45°C (-49°F) to 75°C (167°F).

At a launch price of $289.99, the budget WP58 Pro is a must-have, offering enhanced excitement, fun, and safety this Halloween, and ensuring full enjoyment of spooky adventures. In addition, buyers can also enjoy an extra 10% off using the code OUK10 at checkout.

Contact Information

Leo Wu
Marketing Director
leowu@oukitel.com
+86 135 6469 0683

SOURCE: Oukitel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/best-halloween-treat-2025-oukitel-wp58-pro-ignites-endless-spooky-1085380

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
