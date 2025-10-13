Carta Communications: Largest Ever Sonic Brand Tracking Study Reveals the Best Performing Sonic Logos of 2025

The SoundOut Index 2025: 174 brands, 70,000 consumer studies reveal that sonic logos with brand names are 9X more effective than those without.

Arby's tops the charts as number 1 most recognisable sonic logo in the world's largest ever audio branding consumer study.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / SoundOut, the world leader in strategic sonic branding and audio marketing testing, today unveils The SoundOut Index 2025, the most comprehensive consumer-based ranking and tracking of sonic logos ever conducted. The report covers 174 brands and over 70,000 consumers, delivering hard evidence of how audio drives brand recognition, attribution and ROI.

The top 10 sonic logos of 2025

Arby's displaces Hot Pockets (the 2023 leader) to claim #1 most recognisable sonic logo. Autozone is close behind with Liberty Mutual completing the top 3, all of which rated over 90% brand attribution with consumers.

The full top ten are:

Arby's Autozone Liberty Mutual Little Caesar's O'Reilly Auto Parts Ace Hardware Green Giant Hot Pockets Farmers Insurance Red Robin

New entrants Maybelline and Wayfair burst into the wider top 20, proving that refreshed heritage logos and jingle-style branding can achieve instant market penetration.

Key findings from the 2025 Index

Beyond the rankings, the Index uncovers several pivotal truths about sonic branding in today's market:

The brand name advantage: 22 of the top 25 sonic logos include the brand name. Logos that include the name are 9 times more effective at driving actual attribution than pure musical cues. By contrast, 90 of the bottom 100 omit the brand name.

The recall gap: The data reveals a sobering "recall gap", while 36% of consumers claim they recognise a sonic logo, they are only right 43% of the time - and without a brand name, accuracy collapses to 18%. Mastercard and Visa score strongly on claimed recognition but poorly on actual recall - classic cases of sonic familiarity without successful brand linkage.

Legacy revival works: Maybelline's refreshed 25-year-old jingle stormed straight into the top 20 with 73% attribution, proving the power of re-activating dormant memory structures. Pillsbury's updated Doughboy giggle also outperformed many newer compositions.

David Courtier-Dutton, CEO of SoundOut, said:

"The SoundOut Index 2025 provides a reality check for marketers. Attribution is everything. You can win awards for sonic creativity, but if consumers can't link your sound to your brand, it's wasted investment. The data is unequivocal: start by including your brand name until attribution is secured, then evolve to a pure musical identity. The winners of tomorrow are those who embed their brand into memory with sound today."

For more information about SoundOut and its services, visit www.soundout.com .

