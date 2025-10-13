Launchmetrics Unveils the True Value of Retail Partnerships in New Maximizing Retail Partnerships Report

AI-powered insights reveal how Fashion, Sportswear and Beauty brands are leveraging retailers to accelerate visibility and growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Launchmetrics, the market's first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, releases its latest industry report, Maximizing Retail Partnerships , offering a deep dive into how Fashion, Lifestyle (including Sportswear) and Beauty (FLB) brands can unlock the full potential of retail collaborations. Leveraging Launchmetrics' advanced AI-powered algorithm, Media Impact Value® (MIV®)-built on more than 20 years of proprietary data-the report quantifies the growing influence of retailers as drivers of brand performance, revealing who's leading, what's working and how brands can strategically optimize their retail strategies to drive stronger business outcomes.

Launchmetrics Brand Performance Cloud

In today's landscape, retailers are no longer just points of sale-they've become key strategic partners in driving brand growth, visibility and conversion. According to the report, retailers generated over $1.1B in MIV® for partner brands in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring their power to extend consumer reach, elevate visibility and deliver tangible returns.

Too often, retail partners are still viewed as transactional rather than as influential Voices capable of amplifying brand equity. With Launchmetrics Insights, the industry's leading benchmarking tool for Fashion, Lifestyle and Beauty brands, brands can identify which retail relationships deliver the greatest impact and how to optimize them. Powered by Launchmetrics' proprietary Media Impact Value® (MIV®)-the industry's most comprehensive standard for measuring brand performance-these insights help brands move beyond generic co-marketing efforts toward targeted, creative strategies that drive both visibility and measurable growth.

Over the past three years, the top 50 retailers across the U.S. and EMEA have achieved a 66% increase in total MIV®, proving that retailer influence continues to grow. The findings challenge brands to rethink their partnership strategies-asking not just who to partner with, but how to structure, activate and measure these relationships.

Among key insights revealed in the report:

Beauty leads the way , with Sephora ranking as the top FLB retail brand overall, generating over $1.2B in MIV ® in the first half of 2025, and Amazon Beauty standing out as the fastest-growing retail partner with 171.77% year-over-year growth.

TikTok saw the sharpest growth in MIV ® (+28% YoY ), followed by Facebook (+18%) , with Sephora, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, ASOS and Amazon Fashion leading the charge as the top retailers driving MIV ® on TikTok.

Retailer-specific insights highlight the importance of Voice activation: brands received 25% more value from Space NK-authored content than from their own channels, while Saks Fifth Avenue and Amazon Fashion both saw triple-digit gains in MIV® when featured in each other's content.

For brands seeking to refine their retail and brand partnership strategies, Maximizing Retail Partnerships offers a roadmap to smarter, more impactful decision-making in an increasingly competitive media environment. The full report is available for download here

For more information on how Launchmetrics empowers brands to optimize their brand strategy and beyond, visit https://www.launchmetrics.com/ .

