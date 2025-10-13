Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced new integrations for customers using Datadog on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and deployable on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). These integrations will help customers improve reliability, optimize spend and secure modern workloads, including for AI and machine learning applications.

New integrations for Datadog GPU Monitoring, Cloud Cost Management and Cloud SIEM build on Datadog's existing monitoring capabilities, giving customers a high-level overview of infrastructure health and visibility into compute, networking and database performance. With the new integrations, customers can better support their migration from on-premises environments to OCI, helping ensure AI workloads run efficiently and securely in the cloud.

Organizations across industries rely on OCI to deliver enterprise-grade performance with scale-up resource architectures and ultra-low latency networks. Datadog complements this by unifying observability and security telemetry from OCI and other cloud providers into a single platform.

"Organizations need data-driven insight to make smart provisioning and scaling decisions for critical AI workloads," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "With this expanded support, Datadog becomes one of the first observability vendors to deliver streamlined GPU monitoring for OCI. This expansion builds on Datadog's 70+ AI/ML integrations-including OpenAI, Anthropic and GitHub-to help customers manage next-generation workloads at scale."

Datadog's expanded OCI integrations include:

GPU Monitoring: Enables teams to make data-driven provisioning decisions, optimize and troubleshoot AI workload performance, and reduce idle GPU spend through rich resource telemetry like GPU core and memory utilization, temperature, and power.





Cloud Cost Management: Provides a consolidated view of OCI spend with optimization recommendations. Teams can track cloud usage by service and project as well as attribute costs and identify opportunities to save without compromising performance.





Provides a consolidated view of OCI spend with optimization recommendations. Teams can track cloud usage by service and project as well as attribute costs and identify opportunities to save without compromising performance. Datadog Cloud SIEM: Brings security telemetry from OCI into Datadog, enabling streamlined detection and investigation of threats across cloud environments.

To learn more about Datadog's expanded support for OCI, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/oci-monitoring/.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

