Five Companies Unite to Reimagine Denim and Showcase Sustainable Solutions

In a bold move toward redefining denim, five trailblazing companies Circulose, iTextiles, Labor Made Inc., Neela, and The LYCRA Company are joining forces to launch B-Logic: The Logical Future of Denim at Kingpins Amsterdam, October 15 16. Sugar Factory visitors can explore the sustainable collection of denim and wovens on the mezzanine level.

Short for Being Logical, B-Logic is a visionary collaboration that takes a thoughtful and rational approach to developing the next generation of modern, sustainable denim. Every decision, from fiber selection to final construction, was made with purpose, harmony, and responsibility, offering the industry a more sustainable path forward.

Showcasing Sustainable Style

The B-Logic collection features nine curated looks spanning tops, bottoms, denim, and wovens for both men and women. Inspired by iconic denim and workwear looks from the 1920s to the 1940s, these garments offer a more modern and minimalist take on classic denim, balancing aesthetics with environmental integrity.

Inside the Fabric

The B-Logic collection integrates the following breakthrough materials and technologies:

LYCRA brand fibers deliver comfort stretch to B-Logic. Commercially available later this year, and made from 70 percent plant-based inputs, renewable LYCRA EcoMade fiber is a drop-in solution that provides equivalent performance to traditional fiber. Also featured: LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber, LYCRA T400 fiber, and LYCRA DUAL COMFORT fabric technology.

deliver comfort stretch to B-Logic. Commercially available later this year, and made from 70 percent plant-based inputs, renewable LYCRA EcoMade fiber is a drop-in solution that provides equivalent performance to traditional fiber. Also featured: LYCRA ADAPTIV fiber, LYCRA T400 fiber, and LYCRA DUAL COMFORT fabric technology. CIRCULOSE Viscose and CIRCULOSE Lyocell bring circular innovation to the collection. Both are made using CIRCULOSE, a pioneering material crafted entirely from 100% discarded cotton textiles. Through advanced technology, cotton waste is transformed into soft, high-quality pulp and fibers, offering the same luxurious feel as virgin materials while closing the loop on textile waste. Fibers made with CIRCULOSE work in harmony with the foundational fibers for this collection; regenagri and U.S. Cotton.

Denim Reimagined

B-Logic goes beyond a product launch it ushers in a new era of denim innovation and advances circularity. By merging advanced science and sustainability with design and storytelling, the five collaborators present a vision of fashion as a cycle of renewal, beauty, and purpose, challenging the notion of apparel as disposable and reframing it as enduring, valuable, and conscious.

The collection represents the blueprint for tomorrow's denim a thoughtful, responsible approach shaped by the collaboration of its creators:

Circulose A Swedish sustain-tech company with a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE

A Swedish sustain-tech company with a patented process that enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE iTextiles The strategic enabler aligning partners, technologies, and market opportunities to ensure B-Logic drives meaningful impact across the industry.

The strategic enabler aligning partners, technologies, and market opportunities to ensure B-Logic drives meaningful impact across the industry. Labor Made Inc : A design consultancy that bridges innovation with creativity and craftsmanship, its founder, Gordon Muir, designed the B-Logic collection.

: A design consultancy that bridges innovation with creativity and craftsmanship, its founder, Gordon Muir, designed the B-Logic collection. Neela A Pakistan-based fabric maker that brings these innovations to life by weaving them into fabrics and garments that balance style, function, and responsibility.

A Pakistan-based fabric maker that brings these innovations to life by weaving them into fabrics and garments that balance style, function, and responsibility. The LYCRA CompanyA global leader in developing sustainable and innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Circulose, iTextiles, Labor Made Inc., and Neela to prove that sustainability isn't a compromise it's a catalyst for innovation," said Ebru Ozaydin, global product category director denim, wovens and RTW, at The LYCRA Company. "By integrating renewable fibers into responsible fabrics through thoughtful design and market alignment, we've proven that sustainability delivers both beauty and business value. B-Logic demonstrates that denim and fashion can be renewable, scalable, and purposeful."

The collaborators will discuss B-Logic on October 15 at 2:00 p.m. in the Jeanius Hub, or visit the stands of any of the exhibiting companies at Kingpins Amsterdam.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company is a leading global fiber and technology solutions provider to the apparel and personal care industries committed to offering sustainable products using renewable, pre-, and post-consumer recycled ingredients that reduce waste and help set the stage for circularity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, United States, it owns the LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL brands. The LYCRA Company adds value to its customers' products by offering unique innovations that meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

About Circulose

Circulose is a Swedish sustain-tech company that developed a patented process, which enables the recycling of cellulosic textile waste, transforming it into a new material called CIRCULOSE. Fast Company named Circulose (formerly Renewcell) one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021 and was a winner of the 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. CIRCULOSE was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, the award-winning company's vision is to make fashion circular. To learn more, please visit www.circulose.com.

CIRCULOSE is a trademark of Circulose.

About Neela

Neela by Sapphire Fibres Ltd. is a denim mill by Sapphire group based in Pakistan, specializing in sustainable, innovative fabric solutions for global fashion brands. Established in 2016, with state-of-the-art technologies and ethical design approach, its diversified fabric range focuses on advanced constructions, eco-friendly fibers, and fashion forward design aesthetics for customers across the US and Europe.

About Labor Made Inc.

Labor Made Inc. is a strategic design, innovation, and marketing consultancy based in Hiroshima, Japan. With over 30 years of expertise and market insight, it combines creative design, innovation, branding, and culture to craft tailored, human-centred solutions and collections from fibre to floor that drive meaningful impact for its clients.

About iTextiles

iTextiles is a leading textile solutions company founded in 2006, managing the entire value chain from fibers to fabrics and chemicals. Partnering with global suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers, we deliver sustainable, innovative, and high-performance solutions across fashion, workwear, military, and home textiles. Our focus on innovation and quality helps accelerate value creation for our partners and the wider textile industry.

Contacts:

Izaskun Hernanz

Izaskun.Hernanz@lycra.com