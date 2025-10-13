Introduces platform solution bundles for partners as customers consolidate services

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the acceleration of its channel business with new solution bundles across its platform for partners. The newly launched bundles enable Cloudflare's PowerUP Partner Program partners to help businesses better secure and manage their applications through a single platform with tailored bundles-eliminating the complexity from multiple solutions.

Today, organizations are using more applications and AI workloads in an effort to make their business faster and more productive. However, this digital sprawl also means there are more applications that need to be managed and secured. Traditionally, partners have been tasked with identifying and managing solutions for only select areas of a business, without visibility across all of the various applications they may be using. To better protect their entire organization, companies need partners that can deliver a consolidated approach to securing their entire environment-not just specific applications or business areas.

Cloudflare's PowerUP Partner Program now offers solution bundles to equip partners with the tools to eliminate application complexity, reduce cyber risk, enable connectivity between multiple clouds, and cut costs. The new solution bundles also provide substantial discounts for partners, dependent on the partner level and solutions. Each bundle is tailored to give any customer a clear path to adopt networking and security with SASE and applications services at-scale.

"Partners are at the core of Cloudflare's go-to-market strategy. This past year we have introduced innovative tools, launched impactful incentives, and expanded enablement to help our partners equip more businesses with the security, performance, and reliability of Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform," said Tom Evans, Chief Partner Officer at Cloudflare. "Partners are actively turning to us to help customers consolidate at-scale. Now, our new solution bundles will help them capitalize on this opportunity."

PowerUP Partner Testimonials

Cloudflare continues to expand its strategic partnerships across Global Service Integrators, Managed Security Service Providers, Resellers, and Distributors; such as with IBM Cloud, Kyndryl, Rakuten Mobile, GuidePoint Security, and Presidio, among other leading organizations worldwide.

"Both IBM and Cloudflare share a commitment to equip businesses with security, reliability, and speed across their Internet properties," said Nataraj Nagaratnam, IBM Fellow, CTO, AI Security and Architecture. "Together, with IBM Cloud Internet Services powered by Cloudflare, we have been delivering solutions to enterprises worldwide, including large banks and insurance companies. We are proud to be collaborating with Cloudflare as we strive to deliver solutions that can withstand the evolving Internet and threat landscape."

"Kyndryl's alliance with Cloudflare empowers enterprises to modernize their networks with confidence and accelerate their digital transformation agendas," said Paul Savill, Global Practice Leader for Network and Edge at Kyndryl. "Together, we're enabling customers across industries from global supply chain leaders to top financial institutions and major manufacturers to help secure, streamline, and simplify their IT infrastructure. The result is an intelligent, more resilient, and cost-efficient modern networking foundation for innovation and growth."

"Rakuten Mobile and Cloudflare partnered together this year in April, creating a first of its kind enhanced security service for corporate clients in Japan as Cloudflare's first MSSP partner in the country, supporting corporate zero-trust security," said Kazuhiro Suzuki, Co-CEO of Rakuten Mobile. "By combining Cloudflare's connectivity cloud platform of solutions with our managed services, we've been empowering our clients' digital transformation with a one-stop solution for network and security for corporate clients across all sectors in Japan."

"GuidePoint Security is a trusted advisor to many of the world's leading organizations. Together with Cloudflare, we're empowering organizations to reduce risk, strengthen internal and external protections and maintain performance across their digital environments," said Mark Thornberry, SVP, Partnerships at GuidePoint Security. "Our customers-from global financial institutions to multinational hospitality companies-work hand-in-hand with us to strengthen their security posture, and we're proud to help secure their businesses, teams and users worldwide."

"Presidio's commitment to delivering speed, quality, and innovation perfectly aligns with Cloudflare as the strategic platform that businesses can rely on to secure and optimize their environments," said Jim Finn, sales VP, Presidio. "Together, we empower clients across industries from financial services and healthcare to media and beyond to modernize, protect, and optimize their environments with confidence."

In 2025, Cloudflare's PowerUP Partner Program was awarded by CRN, receiving the highest accolade of a 5-Star ranking for its Partner Program and recognized among the top 4 cloud security vendors. Other accolades within the past year include:

CRN Partner Program Guide Highest 5-Star Ranking Top 4 Cloud Vendors in the Channel

CRN AI 100 Hottest AI Cybersecurity Companies

CRN Cloud 100 Coolest Cloud Security Companies

CRN Security 100 Coolest Web, Email and Application Security Companies

CRN Tech Innovators Finalist: Cloudflare Quantum-Safe Zero Trust

GTM10 Sales Winner: Mark Anderson

CRN Channel Chiefs Most Influential: Tom Evans

CRN Channel Madness Champion: Tom Evans

CRN Inclusive Channel Leaders Tom Evans

CRN Top 100 Executives Tom Evans

CRN Women of the Channel Power 100

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare's connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world's largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare's connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at radar.cloudflare.com.

