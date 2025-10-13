HONG KONG, Oct 13, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The two exhibitions bring together over 3,200 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions, including the Chinese Mainland, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom- This year's Autumn Electronics Fair focuses on three major areas: AI and robotics, the silver economy and digital entertainment. electronicAsia, meanwhile, features exhibition areas showcasing cutting-edge electronic components and technologies- RoboPark brings together several major Chinese Mainland technology giants from the 'Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons' and 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence'. Prominent speakers will showcase the latest in robotics technology, using the event as a platform to 'go global' and explore new markets- Various forums and seminars are being held during the fairs, including the 10th Symposium on Innovation & Technology, co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, that takes place todayThe 45th Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and the 28th electronicAsia, organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, open today, running simultaneously at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for four consecutive days (13 to 16 October).The two fairs have attracted over 3,200 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions. In addition to companies from the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, participants are joining from the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, India, Japan, Korea and Singapore, and from Europe and North America, including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain and Switzerland. This year, the HKTDC has organised 120 buying missions from 61 countries and regions to visit and source at the two fairs.Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, visited the Autumn Electronics Fair today. He engaged with several exhibitors and toured the new Hong Kong Tech Showcase to gain insights into the latest applications of artificial intelligence and robotics technologies.Prof Ma said: 'The HKTDC has consistently supported enterprises in going global, helping them with transformation and exploring new markets. We will continue to assist local small-and-medium-sized enterprises, while leveraging Hong Kong's role as a superconnector and super value-adder.'Keeping pace with technological trends and societal needs in three major areasThe 2025 Autumn Electronics Fair continues its theme as the 'World's Leading Electronics Marketplace', allowing global exhibitors to promote the latest electronic products, innovative technology concepts and state-of-the-art applications. They include smart products for both home and commercial use as well as electronic products and audio-visual equipment.The exhibition brings together several leading Chinese Mainland technology companies, including participants from 'Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons'. DEEP Robotics presents the X30 Quadruped Robodog, and BrainCo introduces the next-generation bionic dexterous hand, Revo2, which can be used as a prosthetic. Among companies from 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence', DIGIT showcases intelligent robots that offer an immersive, multi-modal and interactive experience; PaXini Tech features humanoid robots with advanced tactile sensing and artificial intelligence (AI) vision; LimX Dynamics displays multi-form bipedal robots; and local company Edugroup Worldwide Limited presents the UBTECH companion robot.A special RoboPark event space has been established at this year's fair. Over the four-day exhibition period, more than 30 events will take place here, featuring live demonstrations by robots from various regions that showcase their application in business, rehabilitation and living settings. Additionally, renowned robotics companies such as Unitree Robotics and Booster Robotics have been invited to share the latest in robotics technology.Some mainland technology exhibitors are using the Autumn Electronics Fair as a platform to launch new products and expand into new markets. For example, Hangzhou-based Ascentiz will take the RoboPark stage on the third day of the fair (15 October) to launch the world's first modular exoskeleton, demonstrating how the product can enhance the mobility of individuals with movement impairments.The new RISE Avenue brings together a range of emerging electronic technology brands. It provides a showcase for companies' latest product developments, including robotics technology, gaming devices and home audio-visual equipment.In addition, the fair is introducing the Adventure Hub, which features the Immersive Experience Zone, offering immersive experiences through a variety of interactive entertainment products that combine virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and AI. The experiences on offer include activities such as golf, sailing, skiing and boxing.The Hall of Fame brings together more than 500 world-renowned electronic brands. In the Tech Hall, in addition to professional data and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across various industries, there is also the new Hong Kong Tech Showcase, established in line with a proposal in the Budget, which showcases high-quality innovation and technology products from around 40 local tech companies. Moreover, the Startup Zone serves as an interactive platform for local enterprises, with more than 90 tech entrepreneurs and young business owners displaying their latest technologies.This year's fair focuses on three major areas, namely AI and robotics, digital entertainment and the silver economy:AI and Robotics- The humanoid robot TORA One (PaXini Technology, one of the 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence', Booth: GH-E09) is equipped with advanced tactile sensing and AI vision, making it suitable for applications in the service, logistics and healthcare sectors.- X30 Quadruped Robodog (Deep Robotics, one of the 'Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons', Booth: GH-D10) is equipped with waterproof protection, intelligent navigation and both thermal and RGB cameras. It excels in navigating rough terrain and low-visibility areas, making it ideal for tasks such as tunnel patrols, emergency rescue and industrial mapping.The humanoid robot Booster T1 (Booster Robotics, Booth: GH-D14), which won the RoboCup 2025, is equipped with a durable frame and precise actuation. It can perform complex movements, such as soccer kicks, kung fu moves and push-ups, with impressive accuracy.- Cloud Ginger (Hong Kong Robotics Limited, Booth: CH-D13), a cloud-based intelligent humanoid wheeled robot, features advanced AI for facial and object recognition, 2D/3D perception and autonomous navigation, as well as multi-sensor fusion. With high flexibility, it supports natural interactions such as handshakes, dancing and object-handling.- Rokid Glasses (Unity Technology Development Corporation Limited, Booth: 3E-C24) are AI-powered smart eyewear that support voice operation in Cantonese. The glasses feature real-time translation, navigation, speech prompting, and first-person perspective recording capabilities.- 1-Sense Soul Smart Ring (Momax Smart International Limited, Booth: 1CON-019) is the world's first vibration smart ring that combines discreet notifications with emotion recognition technology. It can notify the wearer of incoming calls and messages and continuously track health data 24 hours a day, including sleep quality and stress levels.Digital entertainment- Head-Mounted Display (GooVision Technology Company Limited, Booth: 5E-C10) provides high-definition visuals with full-area clarity and immersive 3D. It features adjustable IPD and diopter settings, making it suitable for various users and ideal for applications such as surgical assistance, pilot training and virtual simulation.- RD-839 Smart Projector (Guangzhou Rigal Electronics Company Limited, Booth: 1E-E02) supports 4K resolution and is suitable for home theatre systems. It is also portable, making it ideal for various outdoor entertainment uses.- The Cypher 81 Keyboard (Epomaker Inc, Booth: 1CON-006) is equipped with a vivid TFT screen, customisable RGB lighting, and a rotary knob for intuitive control, providing a smooth and quiet typing experience.- The Gaming Power Strip (Ruyuan Lighting Electric Appliance Company Limited, Booth: 1A-C17) features a vertical design with unique lighting effects. It can quickly charge multiple devices simultaneously while significantly reducing space usage, making it an essential accessory for home gaming rooms.Silver Economy- BloomCap (AGreen Marketing Limited, Booth: 1B-E14) features internationally patented PCT technology that deeply stimulates hair follicles to promote regrowth and restore natural pigmentation. Additionally, it helps relieve headaches and improve sleep quality by enhancing metabolism and circulation.- The At-home Pill Dispenser, Kindo (Kin Technology Limited, Booth: CH-C08), enables the automatic dispensing of up to 12 different types of medications with the press of a single button. The product also utilises IoT technology, allowing users and caregivers to manage medication anytime and anywhere, greatly simplifying the complex manual medication dispensing process.- Smart Walking Stick (Megastek Technologies Ltd, Booth: 3B-B08) integrates several advanced features, including real-time GPS tracking, an emergency alert system and an obstacle detection system, to offer round-the-clock safety and protection.- All-in-One Health Monitor (Vcom International Limited, Booth: 1A-F09) integrates multiple diagnostic tools to monitor vital signs, including heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels. It offers an efficient and reliable solution for personal health management.A Smart Ageing Products label will be provided to exhibitors offering products and solutions for the silver market, making it easier for buyers to source relevant products.Held concurrently with the Electronics Fair, electronicAsia features several exhibition zones showcasing electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards, electronic manufacturing services, display technologies and test and inspection equipment. Among the companies joining the fair is Australian exhibitor Masters & Young (Booth: 5B-B21) which specialises in the design, manufacturing, assembly and testing of PCBs. The company possesses expertise across a range of sectors, including mining, medical, industrial, automotive and renewables. It is showcasing its self-designed and manufactured printed circuit boards at the fair.A series of forums and seminars is being organised during the fairs, including the 10th Symposium on Innovation & Technology co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, which was held today. The theme for this year's symposium was 'Advancing Innovation Through Collaboration: Robotics Across Land, Sea, and Sky'. It explored how robotics technology, through interdisciplinary collaboration, can drive innovation in various areas, including the development of the robotics economy, applications of smart logistics, and the role of unmanned vessels in ocean exploration.The symposium opened with remarks from Tony Wong, Commissioner for Digital Policy at the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau Digital Policy Office of the HKSAR Government. The speakers included Stanley Sum, Head of Technology at KPMG Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited; Kenny Lau, Chief Technology Officer at SF Express (Hong Kong) Limited; John Sze, Technical Director at ASMPT Limited; Pinestone Shi, General Manager of OceanAlpha Group Limited; and Desmond Ho, CEO of Alpha AI Technology Limited.Also taking place today was a seminar titled 'AI-Powered Monitoring and Smart Inspection in Construction'. Co-organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Chapter of IEEE Reliability Society and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, the seminar delved into the contributions AI research is making to the construction industry.The Hong Kong Electronic Forum will be held tomorrow (14 October), co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association. The forum, themed 'Powering the Future: Innovations in Advanced Battery Technology & Energy Storage', will explore the latest innovations in advanced battery technologies and energy storage, as well as future market development trends.In addition, the finals of the Future Stage: AI x Performing Arts Awards, co-organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will be held tomorrow (14 October). Audience members can witness how the young innovators use AI in conjunction with the performing arts, showcasing the innovative potential of AI applications.Other activities include the Startup Smart Launch, the 10th Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition and Meet the Mentors. These events offer start-ups the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas, attract investor support and seek expert advice on business development.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the HKTDC Click2Match smart business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fairs.Photo download: http://bit.ly/3VZM8IHThe Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia open today and will be held for four consecutive days, from 13 to 16 October, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, visited the Autumn Electronics Fair and chatted with various exhibitorsMainland leading robotics company Unitree shared the latest development trend at RoboParkThe Tech Hall showcases professional data and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across various industries. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia open today and will be held for four consecutive days, from 13 to 16 October, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, visited the Autumn Electronics Fair and chatted with various exhibitorsMainland leading robotics company Unitree shared the latest development trend at RoboParkThe Tech Hall showcases professional data and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across various industries. In line with a proposal in the Budget, it includes the new Hong Kong Tech Showcase, highlighting quality innovative products from around 40 local tech companiesA robot at RoboPark prepares a limited-edition coffee that visitors can redeem for free, featuring special latte art celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Autumn Electronics FairA Smart Ageing Products label has been provided to exhibitors offering products and solutions for the silver market, making it easier for buyers to source relevant productsThe Korean delegation, led by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency, features innovative companies specialising in the development of virtual reality gaming platforms, as well as an integrated content creation platform with generative AI capabilities, showcasing Korea's latest achievements in the digital entertainment and AI sectorselectronicAsia features several exhibition zones showcasing electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards, electronic manufacturing services, display technologies, and test and inspection equipmentThe 10th Symposium on Innovation & Technology, co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, was held today, focusing on the theme 'Advancing Innovation Through Collaboration: Robotics Across Land, Sea, and Sky' 