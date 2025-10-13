Trust Verified: Avant Solutions Earns BBB Accreditation

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Avant Solutions, a strategic public relations (PR) and communications firm, announced today it has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

BBB Accreditation is reserved for businesses that meet and agree to uphold its Standards for Trust. These standards include honest advertising, truthful representations, clear disclosures, responsiveness to customer concerns, fulfillment of promises, privacy protections and integrity in all dealings.

"BBB Accreditation reflects who we are," said Monique Farmer, APR, founder and president of Avant Solutions. "Business remains the most trusted institution globally, underscoring the value of independent standards like BBB's when selecting partners. Our clients count on us to lead with clarity, act with accountability and deliver results. This recognition validates that we talk the talk and walk the walk."

As an Accredited Business, Avant Solutions will display the BBB seal and maintain a verified profile on BBB.org, giving current and prospective clients an added layer of assurance when selecting a communications partner.

"Accreditation isn't a finish line. It's a promise to keep raising the bar," said Farmer. "Our clients face complex moments - media scrutiny, high-stakes decisions and change management. They deserve a partner whose ethics match the caliber of the work."

Avant Solutions helps leaders craft clear messages, prepare for news media moments and build measurable communication plans. The firm also created Anvil Ready, a strategy builder that equips communicators with ready-to-use tools, and publishes The Avant Edge, a biweekly newsletter for practitioners.

For more information, visit www.avantsolutions.org .

About Avant Solutions

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR and communication firm providing customized communication strategies, executive support, and media relations services to clients across industries. The firm helps leaders within businesses, nonprofits and government organizations craft, frame and share messages in a way that resonates. Avant Solutions is a proud member of the Public Relations Consultants Group-a national network of 50 award-winning PR professionals-and part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group. It is the only Black woman-owned, WBENC- and WOSB-certified PR and communication firm in Nebraska.

