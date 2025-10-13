Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 15:26 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trust Verified: Avant Solutions Earns BBB Accreditation

OMAHA, NE / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Avant Solutions, a strategic public relations (PR) and communications firm, announced today it has earned accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

BBB Accreditation is reserved for businesses that meet and agree to uphold its Standards for Trust. These standards include honest advertising, truthful representations, clear disclosures, responsiveness to customer concerns, fulfillment of promises, privacy protections and integrity in all dealings.

"BBB Accreditation reflects who we are," said Monique Farmer, APR, founder and president of Avant Solutions. "Business remains the most trusted institution globally, underscoring the value of independent standards like BBB's when selecting partners. Our clients count on us to lead with clarity, act with accountability and deliver results. This recognition validates that we talk the talk and walk the walk."

As an Accredited Business, Avant Solutions will display the BBB seal and maintain a verified profile on BBB.org, giving current and prospective clients an added layer of assurance when selecting a communications partner.

"Accreditation isn't a finish line. It's a promise to keep raising the bar," said Farmer. "Our clients face complex moments - media scrutiny, high-stakes decisions and change management. They deserve a partner whose ethics match the caliber of the work."

Avant Solutions helps leaders craft clear messages, prepare for news media moments and build measurable communication plans. The firm also created Anvil Ready, a strategy builder that equips communicators with ready-to-use tools, and publishes The Avant Edge, a biweekly newsletter for practitioners.

For more information, visit www.avantsolutions.org.

About Avant Solutions
Avant Solutions is a full-service PR and communication firm providing customized communication strategies, executive support, and media relations services to clients across industries. The firm helps leaders within businesses, nonprofits and government organizations craft, frame and share messages in a way that resonates. Avant Solutions is a proud member of the Public Relations Consultants Group-a national network of 50 award-winning PR professionals-and part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group. It is the only Black woman-owned, WBENC- and WOSB-certified PR and communication firm in Nebraska.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Monique Farmer
Avant Solutions
(402) 210-7308
monique.farmer@avantsolutions.org

SOURCE: Avant Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trust-verified-avant-solutions-earns-bbb-accreditation-1085871

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.