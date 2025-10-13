65% of customers transitioned from CPU to GPU models within two weeks of release, validating model maturity and leadership in AI compliance innovation.

Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced a record-setting adoption rate of its GPU-powered AI Risk Policies (AIRPs), with 65% of its customer base migrating to GPU models within just two weeks of general availability.

This speed is unprecedented in corporate AI adoption and proves the maturity and robustness of Behavox's model validation process. The rigorous testing frameworks, governance standards, and best-in-class software for independent validation and documentation make the company's models production-ready from day one. As a result, financial institutions can deploy at scale with confidence a first for AI adoption in regulated industries.

Historically, regulated industries have struggled to adopt AI at scale due to explainability, transparency, and operational readiness concerns. Behavox has eliminated these barriers. Our proprietary LLM meets the strictest standards for auditability and transparency, and Behavox AI Risk Policies built on Behavox LLM 2.0 are fully explainable and regulatory-grade, offering clear reasoning behind every decision rather than relying on opaque "black box" outputs.

"The speed of this transition speaks to the best-in-class quality of our documentation, test frameworks, and software stack," said Chung Woo Kim, Head of Delivery at Behavox. "It confirms that our LLM is not just powerful, but production-ready, independently verifiable, and built for the most demanding compliance environments."

Transformational results delivered by the GPU-powered AIRPs:

Mature and explainable model validation process: Developed under Behavox LLM 2.0, each model is designed for transparency and explainability, passing independent validation audits and enabling fast implementation.

Industry-leading customer enablement: Clients rapidly deployed GPU models using Behavox's comprehensive testing framework and self-service tools.

Strategic foundation: The transition to GPU models establishes the infrastructure for major upcoming developments, including the expansion from 15 to 50 supported languages for communications surveillance and the launch of Polaris, Behavox's integrated trade surveillance solution.

Future-ready architecture: GPU adoption is a major milestone that lays the groundwork for the next wave of product innovation and upgrades planned over the coming quarters.

With GPU-powered AIRPs now in production globally, Behavox continues to set the standard for explainable, enterprise-grade AI in financial services. Organizations are encouraged to contact Behavox for additional details or to request a demo.

