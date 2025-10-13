Navy Mutual Honors 250 Years of Naval Service, Valor, and Legacy

The nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization celebrates the U.S. Navy's Semiquincentennial and reaffirms its enduring mission to protect those who serve

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / As America commemorates the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy, Navy Mutual proudly joins in saluting the men and women who have served, fought, and led under its flag for two and a half centuries. Founded by naval officers in 1879, Navy Mutual has spent 146 years standing beside Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and their families; providing strength, stability, and steadfast support in every generation.

"For 250 years, the U.S. Navy has safeguarded freedom across every ocean and continent - often far from home, but never far from the hearts of those it defends," said Rear Admiral Brian Luther, USN (Ret.), President and CEO of Navy Mutual and a former naval aviator. "At Navy Mutual, we carry forward that same spirit of service and integrity. Our mission is simple but profound: to honor the sacrifices of our sea service members by ensuring their loved ones are protected, their futures are secure, and their legacy endures."

Throughout its history, Navy Mutual has grown alongside the Navy itself, expanding from a small circle of officers into a trusted nonprofit serving more than 145,000 members from all branches of the armed forces. With a Fitch Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of A+ for 21 consecutive years, the organization remains one of the most stable and respected mutual benefit associations in the nation.

"As the Navy looks ahead to the next 250 years, Navy Mutual stands ready to continue our shared journey of service," Luther added. "From life insurance to survivor benefits and financial education, our promise to the military community is unchanging; to always be there, no matter the storm."

From the earliest days of wooden ships and iron men to today's era of advanced naval technology, Navy Mutual celebrates not only the Navy's history but also the families and communities that sustain it. The organization honors the courage, innovation, and commitment that define the Navy-and the values that continue to inspire generations of Americans.

To learn more, please visit www.navymutual.org .

About Navy Mutual

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to servicemembers and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veterans services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its membership. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

