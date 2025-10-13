Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering crypto stocks issues a snapshot of some of the well-known crypto mining stocks and ETF's, featuring Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP), pioneering a new era of digital marketing and financial innovation.





The high profile names in Bitcoin and crypto are changing as the sector evolves and becomes more mainstream. From its roots when Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the billionaire brothers were the names everyone knew, to Tim Draper, the prominent American venture capitalist and outspoken Bitcoin fan, the game and names are changing.

You can't talk about bitcoin and crypto stocks without mentioning Michael J. Saylor, an American entrepreneur and executive chairman and co-founder of Strategy, which was formerly known as MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). Strategy (NASDAQ: STRF / STRC / STRK / STRD / MSTR) is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and the world's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, with an estimated 638,460 BTC. Michael Saylor's personal holdings include an estimated 17,732 Bitcoin. A pioneer and a trailblazer, his conviction in Bitcoin has reshaped his professional path, Company and ultimately the sector.

Now the sector is witnessing new names including the Trump family enter the playing field and top executives from some of the original handful of crypto stocks are changing roles to position for what's next as the digital revolution unfolds.

Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced the appointment of Chris Ensey, CEO of Aligned, former CEO and COO of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and former Chief Technical Advisor of Gryphon Digital Mining (now American Bitcoin Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC), to its Board of Directors, effective October 14, 2025. Ensey's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Thumzup prepares for its planned merger with Dogehash Technologies, Inc. ("DogeHash") and accelerates its evolution into a diversified digital innovation enterprise.

A seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity, infrastructure, and data center development, Mr. Ensey is uniquely positioned to guide the Company's next phase of growth. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Aligned, a data and technology firm focused on GPU (graphics processing unit) cloud services for AI and high performance computing applications. Ensey also co-founded Gulp Data, a vanguard in data valuation and financing.

His career spans high-stakes roles across both public and private sectors. As COO and later interim CEO of Riot Blockchain, Ensey led strategic expansion and operational scaling during one of the most dynamic phases of the crypto market's development. His expertise has been tapped by companies like Marathon Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Gryphon Digital Mining (now American Bitcoin Mining). He has played a significant role in the building of several of the earliest institutional mining organizations in North America. At BlueVoyant, SafeNet, IBM, SAIC, and Dunbar Security Solutions, he advanced large-scale cybersecurity and infrastructure programs that continue to influence industry standards today.

"Chris brings an exceptional track record in technology and risk mitigation, experience that aligns perfectly with Thumzup's evolving vision," said Robert Steele, CEO of Thumzup. "As we continue advancing towards effectuating the DogeHash merger and expanding our presence in the digital asset ecosystem, his expertise will be invaluable in guiding Thumzup's next chapter of growth and innovation."

"Joining Thumzup at this pivotal point in its growth presents an incredible opportunity to help shape the future of both digital marketing and crypto assets," said Ensey. "I look forward to helping advance its mission of uniting technology, creativity, and financial innovation."

Ensey's appointment demonstrates Thumzup's ongoing commitment to cultivating a Board with world-class experience across finance, technology, and digital assets. His perspective on security, scalability, and decentralized architectures will enhance Thumzup's ability to execute on its post-merger blueprint, positioning the Company for market leadership and sustained value creation.

When American Bitcoin Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: ABTC) debuted in early September on the Nasdaq, headlines were buzzing with the names of the Trump family that bet big on crypto.

"Today, American Bitcoin becomes a premier public vehicle for investors seeking scalable, singular exposure to the defining asset class of our time," said Eric Trump, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin. "Our Nasdaq debut marks a historic milestone in bringing Bitcoin into the core of U.S. capital markets and advancing our mission to make America the undisputed leader of the global Bitcoin economy."

"American Bitcoin embodies the values that define American strength: freedom, transparency, and independence," said Donald Trump Jr., stockholder of American Bitcoin. "With our Nasdaq listing, we are elevating this mission onto the global stage, giving investors a vehicle we believe will strengthen the U.S. financial system and help build a more resilient national economy."

"With the backing of the public markets, we believe American Bitcoin is now positioned to set the standard in Bitcoin accumulation," said Asher Genoot, Executive Chairman of American Bitcoin and CEO of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) (TSX: HUT), which launched American Bitcoin in 2025 as a majority-owned subsidiary. "By combining Bitcoin mining, opportunistic market purchases, and the backing of Hut 8's energy and digital infrastructure, we have created a vehicle designed to drive rapid, efficient Bitcoin-per-share growth."

The biggest shift in the sector on its path to legitimacy was the long awaited approval of Bitcoin ETF's. BlackRock entering the market changed everything,

It was just reported by Business Today that, "BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF becomes most profitable fund ever - nears $100 billion in record-breaking run BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) has become the firm's most profitable ETF ever, generating nearly $245 million in annual fees. In just 21 months, it has amassed $98.5 billion in assets, outpacing long-standing giants like IWF and EFA to dominate the global ETF landscape."

The fund is currently the largest US Bitcoin ETF. Although several prominent asset managers, including Fidelity and VanEck, have launched their own spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to give investors easy exposure to the cryptocurrency, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) stands as the undisputed leader.

In September Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) announced its inaugural open-market acquisition of Dogecoin (DOGE), securing approximately 7.5 million tokens valued at roughly $2 million, at a weighted average price of $0.2665. This strategic addition of DOGE to its treasury coincides with the expected launch of the first Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), widely regarded as a pivotal development that could accelerate mainstream and institutional investor adoption.

"Dogecoin's increasing recognition, supported by the expected launch of DOGE ETFs, is a transformative moment for the entire digital asset landscape," said Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. "Our recent Dogecoin accumulation, combined with our mining initiatives and treasury strategy, reinforces our commitment to supporting Dogecoin's evolution as both a community currency and a productive digital asset."

