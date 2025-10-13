CleanCore Solutions, Inc.: CleanCore Solutions Congratulates House of Doge on Successful Go-Public Transaction and Provides Treasury Update

In collaboration with House of Doge and its strategic partners 21Shares and Robinhood, CleanCore will gain access to alpha-generating yield strategies designed to enhance treasury performance and long-term asset growth.

House of Doge aims to accelerate Dogecoin's adoption and real-world utility across commerce and payments

House of Doge starts real-world tokenization initiatives, further accelerating the demand for dogecoin

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company"), today congratulated its strategic partner, House of Doge, the authorized Commercial Arm of the Dogecoin Foundation on its recently announced go-public transaction by way of a merger with Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH). The milestone represents a defining moment in the evolution of the Dogecoin ecosystem and underscores the institutional foundation that CleanCore and House of Doge have jointly built to advance digital asset transparency, sustainability, and accessibility.

In addition, the Company provided an update that it has accumulated more than 730,000,000 Dogecoin ("Dogecoin" or "DOGE") to date, as part of its strategic acquisition plan as it continues to build the Official Dogecoin Treasury. Supported by the Dogecoin Foundation and its corporate arm, House of Doge, CleanCore continues to execute on its strategic accumulation plan, with a near-term objective of acquiring up to 1 billion DOGE. In the long term, the Company intends to secure up to 5% of the circulating supply of Dogecoin, reflecting strong conviction in Dogecoin's potential as a widely accepted and decentralized global cryptocurrency.

"We are thrilled to congratulate our partners at House of Doge on their successful go-public transaction," said Clayton Adams, Chief Executive Officer of CleanCore. "This milestone represents an important step toward advancing our shared goal of unlocking real-world use cases of Dogecoin, positioning it as both a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset. With our treasury holdings now surpassing 730 million DOGE, we are accelerating toward our one-billion-coin target as we help define Dogecoin's evolution into a globally recognized reserve and transactional asset."

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/ .

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, long-term objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, future yield-bearing opportunities, mNAV accretion, SEC registration of the private placement shares completed in a timely manner, market confidence in DOGE's long-term potential, and the growing market interest and positive sentiments with ZONE's treasury accumulation strategy, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge's and/or CleanCore's management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

