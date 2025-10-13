Nexalin Technology, Inc.: Nexalin Technology Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Robert Rothstein to Support Alzheimer's and Traumatic Brain Injury Programs

HOUSTON, TX, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) (the "Company" or "Nexalin"), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) of the brain, today announced the appointment of Dr. Robert Rothstein, a pioneering expert in mental healthcare, to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). This addition reinforces Nexalin's strategic focus on the global mental healthcare crisis, including the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). In anticipation of the Company's new FDA submissions, Dr. Rothstein will support Nexalin's preparation of its Q-submission for a meeting with the FDA later this year.

Dr. Rothstein brings more than four decades of clinical, academic, and leadership experience in emergency medicine, mental health interventions, and translational research. He has served in senior roles at prestigious institutions including the University of Chicago, Harbor/UCLA Medical Center, and Suburban Hospital/Johns Hopkins Medicine. His work spans urgent psychiatric care, trauma management, and advisory roles across numerous clinical-stage startups, making him uniquely qualified to support Nexalin's expanding footprint in neuropsychiatric therapeutics.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Rothstein to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology. "His unparalleled experience in emergency medicine and mental health crisis management brings a vital clinical perspective as we accelerate our Alzheimer's and military TBI programs. With FDA submission milestones on the horizon, Dr. Rothstein's leadership will help shape our clinical designs and support our regulatory strategy."

This SAB expansion follows the May 2025 reconstitution of the board to align with Nexalin's enhanced focus on Alzheimer's disease. With promising internal and published data supporting DIFS's potential to stimulate deep brain regions associated with memory and executive function, Nexalin is intensifying its efforts in neurodegenerative research. Concurrently, the Company is escalating development in TBI-particularly within military populations-where early research suggests DIFS may improve recovery and resilience following brain trauma.

"The scientific opportunity at Nexalin lies at the intersection of bioelectronic medicine and unmet neuropsychiatric needs," said Dr. Rothstein. "I'm particularly excited about the potential of this non-invasive technology in Alzheimer's care, where neuromodulation could provide functional benefits without pharmaceutical side effects. Additionally, the application of Nexalin's therapy in traumatic brain injury-especially among military service members-is a critical mission I'm proud to support."

Dr. Rothstein's distinguished career includes service on the Board of the American Board of Emergency Medicine, editorial leadership across leading journals, including Annals of Emergency Medicine, and extensive publication in the areas of cardiac trauma, psychiatric evaluation, and integrative emergency care. He has also chaired and advised multiple medical technology companies, offering cross-disciplinary insight that bridges clinical innovation with practical implementation.

With his addition, Nexalin's SAB is now better positioned to guide the Company's expanding clinical portfolio. Nexalin anticipates initiating Alzheimer's-specific trials in Q4 2025, with a TBI-focused submission targeted thereafter. These efforts will be underpinned by robust imaging biomarkers, MEG-guided protocols, and rigorous trial oversight by the SAB.

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin's products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin's future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: NXL@crescendo-ir.com