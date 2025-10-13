Broadcom Inc.: OpenAI and Broadcom announce strategic collaboration to deploy 10 gigawatts of OpenAI-designed AI accelerators

Multi-year partnership enables OpenAI and Broadcom to deliver accelerator and network systems for next-generation AI clusters

News:

OpenAI and Broadcom will co-develop systems that include accelerators and Ethernet solutions from Broadcom for scale-up and scale-out

Broadcom to deploy racks of AI accelerator and network systems targeted to start in the second half of 2026, to complete by end of 2029

SAN FRANCISCO and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenAI and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced a collaboration for 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators. OpenAI will design the accelerators and systems, which will be developed and deployed in partnership with Broadcom. By designing its own chips and systems, OpenAI can embed what it's learned from developing frontier models and products directly into the hardware, unlocking new levels of capability and intelligence. The racks, scaled entirely with Ethernet and other connectivity solutions from Broadcom, will meet surging global demand for AI, with deployments across OpenAI's facilities and partner data centers.

OpenAI and Broadcom have long-standing agreements on the co-development and supply of the AI accelerators. The two companies have signed a term sheet to deploy racks incorporating the AI accelerators and Broadcom networking solutions.

"Partnering with Broadcom is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to unlock AI's potential and deliver real benefits for people and businesses," said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. "Developing our own accelerators adds to the broader ecosystem of partners all building the capacity required to push the frontier of AI to provide benefits to all humanity."

"Broadcom's collaboration with OpenAI signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "OpenAI has been in the forefront of the AI revolution since the ChatGPT moment, and we are thrilled to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of next- generation accelerators and network systems to pave the way for the future of AI."

"Our collaboration with Broadcom will power breakthroughs in AI and bring the technology's full potential closer to reality," said OpenAI co-founder and President, Greg Brockman. "By building our own chip, we can embed what we've learned from creating frontier models and products directly into the hardware, unlocking new levels of capability and intelligence."

"Our partnership with OpenAI continues to set new industry benchmarks for the design and deployment of open, scalable and power-efficient AI clusters," said Charlie Kawwas, Ph.D., President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group for Broadcom Inc. "Custom accelerators combine remarkably well with standards-based Ethernet scale-up and scale-out networking solutions to provide cost and performance optimized next-generation AI infrastructure. The racks include Broadcom's end-to-end portfolio of Ethernet, PCIe and optical connectivity solutions, reaffirming our AI infrastructure portfolio leadership."

For Broadcom, this collaboration reinforces the importance of custom accelerators and the choice of Ethernet as the technology for scale-up and scale-out networking in AI data centers.

OpenAI has grown to over 800 million weekly active users and strong adoption across global enterprises, small businesses, and developers. This collaboration will help OpenAI advance its mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

For more information on the news, please visit openai.com/podcast .

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company. Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Press Contact

press.relations@broadcom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning Broadcom. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Broadcom's collaboration with OpenAI for 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators, the co-development of systems by Broadcom and OpenAI that include accelerators and ethernet solutions from Broadcom, the deployment by Broadcom of racks of AI accelerator and network systems, and the timing, benefit, and impact of the deployment of the racks. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of Broadcom's management, current information available to Broadcom's management, and current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with: global political and economic conditions and uncertainty; government regulations, trade restrictions and trade tensions; fluctuations in the timing and volume of significant customer demand; ability to make successful investments in research and development and successfully expand Broadcom's business strategy or adopt Broadcom's new business models; ability to continue winning business and the timing of such wins; dependence on senior management and the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; ability to protect against cybersecurity threats and a breach of security systems; dependence on contract manufacturing and outsourced supply chain; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; ability to accurately estimate customers' demand and adjust the manufacturing and supply chain accordingly; ability to improve manufacturing capacity and quality; involvement in legal proceedings; quarterly and annual fluctuations in operating results; Broadcom's competitive performance; ability to maintain or improve gross margin; ability to protect Broadcom's intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; significant indebtedness and the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; and other events and trends on a national, regional, industry-specific and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive and regulatory nature.