U Power Limited: U Power Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2025

-H1 2025 Net Revenues Increased 34.4% to RMB17.7 million

-H1 2025 Gross Profit Increased 551.5% to RMB8.4 million

-Cash and Cash Equivalents of RMB22.7 million as of June 30, 2025

Positioned to Take Advantage of Increasing Demand for Green and Sustainable Transportation Solutions

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U Power Limited (Nasdaq: UCAR) (the "Company" or "U Power"), a provider of AI-powered solutions for next-generation energy grids and intelligent transportation systems, building on its proprietary UOTTATM electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology, today announced its interim unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025").[1]

Johnny Lee, CEO and Chairman of U Power commented on the H1 2025 results, "Our first-half 2025 financial performance reflects strategic progress and operational execution, marked by a 34.4% year-over-year increase in revenues and improvement in gross profit. These results underscore the growing demand for our innovative solutions and the strength of our business model, as we continue to serve both domestic and international customers.

A key highlight of this period is the increasingly international composition of our customer base. This shift is no coincidence, it is the direct outcome of our strategic blueprint and deliberate efforts to expand globally, enhance brand visibility, and offer value-driven services in overseas markets since 2023. The adoption of our quick, easy, and efficient battery replenishment solutions for commercial vehicles across new geographic regions reflects the acceptance of our technology and supports our long-term vision, which was reinforced by partnerships with international enterprises such as SUSCO, SAIC Motor-CP, and SMAS that share our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility."

Commenting on growth strategy and outlook for 2025 and beyond, Mr. Lee added, "As we look toward the second half of 2025 and beyond, we are energized by the positive momentum driving our transformation into a comprehensive provider of sustainable mobility and energy solutions. Our recent deliveries of next-generation intelligent stations, along with prospective orders in Hong Kong SAR and Thailand, demonstrate how our AI-powered, carbon-reducing technologies may be utilized in urban transportation infrastructure. Hong Kong SAR and Thailand represent two of our high-priority markets, and we are eager to accelerate their long-term development with the anticipated rollout of more stations and compatible vehicles.

In parallel, we are actively deepening our ecosystem through strategic partnerships aimed at expanding the deployment of battery-swapping compatible vehicles and station networks. Our proprietary and replicable Energy Service Provider (ESP) model plays a crucial role in enabling this expansion, supporting both service scalability and geographic reach across our priority markets by combining local sales, operations and financial support. We anticipate that the traction we are getting will contribute to our growth for the remainder of 2025 and 2026.

Beyond mobility, we are also embracing the future through our engagement with Web3.0 initiatives, including Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization and battery bank solutions. We expect these forward-looking projects to position U Power at the intersection of clean energy and digital innovation, creating new opportunities for growth and market differentiation in pioneering Web3 applications and infrastructure within the EV battery swapping sector.

The global ecosystem we are building is not only scalable, but also resilient and future-ready. We believe that the agreements and partnerships announced to date will begin delivering tangible revenue contributions in the second half of 2025. We remain unwavering in our commitment to driving the global transition to green and sustainable transportation. At U Power, we are not just adapting to change, we are helping to lead it."

[1] All amounts presented in U.S. dollars ($) in this news release are based on a conversion rate of RMB7.1636 to $1.00 for the reporting period ended June 30, 2025.

H1 2025 Financial Review

Total net revenues for H1 2025 were RMB17.7 million (or $2.5 million), representing an increase of 34.4% from RMB13.2 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 ("H1 2024"), primarily due to increased revenues from sales of battery-swapping stations, sourcing services, and battery swapping services. Specifically:

Net revenues from sales of battery swapping stations of RMB13.9 million (or $1.9 million) increased 12.2% during H1 2025 as compared to RMB12.4 million in H1 2024 and accounted for 78.4% of total net revenues. The increase was mainly attributable to overseas market expansion during the period.





Net revenues from sourcing services of RMB2.8 million (or $0.4 million) substantially increased during H1 2025 as compared to RMB0.08 million in H1 2024 and accounted for 15.9% of total net revenues. The increase was primarily a result of the battery-swapping vehicle fleet delivered to the Thailand market in H1 2025.





Net revenues from battery swapping services of RMB1.0 million (or $0.14 million) increased 40.2% during H1 2025 as compared to RMB0.7 million in H1 2024 and accounted for 5.7% of total net revenues. The increase was a result of increased number of battery swapping vehicles in use during the period.

Gross profit for H1 2025 was RMB8.4 million (or $1.2 million), representing a significant increase of 551.5% from RMB1.3 million during H1 2024, mainly due to increased revenues and profits associated with overseas sales of battery swapping stations. Similarly, gross margin significantly improved to 47.3% during H1 2025, compared to 9.8% during H1 2024, mainly due to increased revenues and gross profit.

Total operating expenses for H1 2025 were RMB25.9 million (or $3.6 million), representing a decrease of 6.6% from RMB27.7 million in H1 2024. The decrease was mainly a result of RMB3.9 million recorded allowance for expected credit losses and RMB1.6 million lower general and administrative expenses, partially offset by increased research and development expenses and selling expenses. Specifically, for H1 2025:

General and administrative expenses of RMB24.6 million (or $3.4 million) decreased by RMB1.6 million as compared to H1 2024, mainly as a result of streamlined operations in project management during the period.





Research and development expenses of RMB3.4 million (or $0.5 million) increased by RMB2.8 million as compared to H1 2024, primarily due to increased research investments to support technological compatibility of EVs during international expansion.





Selling expenses of RMB1.8 million (or $0.2 million) increased by RMB0.3 million as compared to H1 2024, primarily due to higher overseas marketing expenses.

Net loss was RMB27.4 million (or $3.8 million), compared to net loss of RMB26.5 million in H1 2024. Basic and diluted losses per common share were RMB5.8 (or $0.81), compared to RMB7.4 during H1 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB22.7 million ($3.2 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB23.4 million as of December 31, 2024. Working capital was RMB77.3 million ($10.8 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB48.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total assets were RMB396.0 million ($55.3 million) as of June 30, 2025, compared to RMB385.7 million as of December 31, 2024. Total liabilities were RMB69.1 million ($9.6 million), compared to RMB64.7 million as of December 31, 2024. Total shareholders' equity was RMB302.9 million ($42.3 million), compared to RMB291.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Year to date Operational Milestones in Regional Markets

U Power continues to form global strategic partnerships to expand its battery-swapping offerings and compatible application scenarios, incorporating UOTTATM technologies into passenger vehicles, two/three-wheeled vehicles, heavy trucks, buses, and agricultural drones, to address taxis, ride-hailing services, agricultural, logistics use and more.

In addition, the Company has signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and letters of intent (LOIs), representing early-stage partnerships that lay the groundwork to strengthen our international partnership base with vehicle manufacturers, energy providers, battery-swapping commercial vehicle operators, transportation solution providers, as well as financial solutions providers, as we endeavor to advance a comprehensive ecosystem that spans vehicle and station design, development, deployment, and delivery to end customers.

Recent developments by market…

Hong Kong SAR: In June 2025, the Company inaugurated Hong Kong's first smart battery-swapping station, an AI-empowered, intelligent and carbon-reducing station that connects to U Power's battery bank operations and incorporates "Battery Tokens" Web3 blockchain and token -based economy into drivers' battery-swapping activities. In July 2025, the Company announced its plan to build, install and operate a total of 50 smart battery-swapping stations. In August 2025, the Company signed an LOI with a technology company to deploy 300 battery-swapping vehicles.

Macau SAR: In June 2025, the Company launched the ESP Model, in order to facilitate the deployment of UOTTA battery-swapping stations and sales of compatible EVs (starting with approximately 600 four-wheeled and 5,000 two-wheeled compatible battery-swapping vehicles).

Thailand: In May 2025, the Company delivered Southeast Asia's first battery swapping taxi fleet in Phuket Island, followed by the July inauguration of the region's first smart battery-swapping station to serve that fleet. In August 2025, the Company announced signing of partnerships to deploy battery-swapping compatible agricultural drones.

Singapore: In July 2025, the Company signed an agreement with a local ESP, to deploy 5,000 swappable EVs and a corresponding number of UOTTA stations, while converting 300 existing MG EP taxis into swappable taxis.

Portugal: In 2025, the Company developed a strategic partnership and established a joint venture with Associação Nacional dos Transportes Rodoviários em Automóveis Ligeiros ("ANTRAL") to deliver battery swapping stations serving 150-200 electric vehicles for taxi drivers.

Mexico: In August 2025, the Company established a strategic partnership with an international online ride-hailing service provider to utilize battery-swapping vehicles for ride-hailing services.

Peru: In January 2025, the Company completed a pilot project of two/three-wheeled vehicles for Treep Mobility Group and in September 2025, the Company signed an sales agreement to deliver 50 two- and three-wheeled vehicles, eight battery-swapping cabinets and a corresponding number of compatible batteries for taxi services.



About U Power Limited

U Power is a provider of comprehensive AI-integrated energy solutions that connect electric vehicles (EVs) with advanced energy infrastructure, optimizing both mobility and grid performance. Originally a distributor of various battery-swapping station models built on its proprietary modular battery-swapping technology, UOTTA, U Power has evolved into a provider of AI-integrated solutions for energy grids and transportation systems.

Through investments in next-generation technologies, U Power is building intelligent ecosystems that integrate resilient AI driven solutions able to transform EVs into dynamic energy assets. By incorporating AI algorithms, U Power's comprehensive solutions for smart energy grids are designed to support autonomous EV driving, optimize energy replenishment efficiency, and seamlessly connect EV assets with advanced AI-powered transportation systems, enabling peak and off-peak energy load balancing.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.upower-limited.com/.

U POWER LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares)









As of









December 31,



June 30,



June 30,









2024



2025



2025









RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS





















Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







23,435





22,697





3,168

Restricted cash







1,239





300





42

Accounts receivable







10,374





18,356





2,562

Inventories







9,872





12,980





1,812

Advance to suppliers







9,466





9,808





1,369

Other current assets







29,032





31,212





4,357

Amount due from related parties







21,657





45,065





6,291

Total current assets







105,075





140,418





19,601































Non-current assets:



























Property, plant and equipment, net







8,656





8,647





1,207

Intangible assets, net







132





97





14

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net







16,205





12,003





1,676

Long-term investments







134,114





134,026





18,709

Refundable deposit for investment







39,799





20,621





2,879

Other non-current assets







81,733





80,213





11,196

Total non-current assets







280,639





255,607





35,681

Total assets







385,714





396,025





55,282































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



























Current liabilities:



























Short-term bank borrowing







17,972





17,172





2,397

Current portion of long-term borrowing







-





5,800





810

Accounts payable







14,307





17,229





2,405

Accrued expenses and other liabilities







13,281





12,222





1,706

Income tax payables







5,169





5,496





767

Advances from customers







1,086





1,699





237

Operating lease liabilities - current







1,843





981





137

Amount due to related parties







3,239





2,520





352

Total current liabilities







56,897





63,119





8,811































Non-current liabilities:



























Operating lease liabilities - non-current







4,137





2,933





409

Bank borrowings







3,700





-





-

Commitments and contingent liabilities







-





3,000





419

Total non-current liabilities







7,837





5,933





828

Total liabilities







64,734





69,052





9,639



U POWER LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) (CONTINUED)









As of









December 31,



June 30,



June 30,









2024



2025



2025









RMB



RMB



US$































Shareholders' equity:



























Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.00001 par value, 3,999,411,812 Class A

Ordinary Shares authorized 2,700,00 and 3,831,668 Class A

Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and June 30, 2025







-





-





-

Class B Ordinary Shares, $0.00001 par value, 1,000,588,188 Class B

Ordinary Shares authorized 588,188 and 588,188 Class B Ordinary

Shares issued and outstanding as of as of December 31, 2024 and

June 30, 2025







-





-





-

Additional paid-in capital







512,568





545,963





76,213

Accumulated deficit







(221,098)





(243,098)





(33,935)

Total U POWER LIMITED's shareholders' equity







291,470





302,865





42,278

Non-controlling interests







29,510





24,108





3,365

Total equity







320,980





326,973





45,643

Total liabilities and equity







385,714





396,025





55,282



U POWER LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)









For the six months ended June 30,









2024



2025



2025









RMB



RMB



US$

Net revenues





















Product sales







12,389





13,899





1,940

Sourcing services







75





2,812





393

Battery-swapping services







726





1,018





142

Total net revenues







13,190





17,729





2,475

Cost of revenues







(11,902)





(9,338)





(1,304)

Gross profit







1,288





8,391





1,171































Operating expenses:



























Sales and marketing expenses







(1,483)





(1,767)





(247)

General and administrative expenses







(26,157)





(24,571)





(3,430)

Research and development expenses







(575)





(3,416)





(477)

Allowance for expected credit losses







531





3,903





545

Total operating expenses







(27,684)





(25,851)





(3,609)

Operating loss







(26,396)





(17,460)





(2,438)

Interest income







7





16





2

Interest expenses







(877)





(248)





(35)

Other income







1,435





3,917





547

Other expenses







(685)





(13,301)





(1,857)

Loss before income taxes







(26,516)





(27,076)





(3,781)

Income tax expense







-





(326)





(46)

Net loss







(26,516)





(27,402)





(3,827)

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests







(2,991)





(5,402)





(754)

Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders and total

comprehensive loss







(23,525)





(22,000)





(3,073)































Loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company's shareholders *



























Basic and diluted







(7.42)





(5.79)





(0.81)































Weighted average shares used in calculating basic and diluted

loss per share *



























Basic and diluted







3,168,544





3,802,047





3,802,047































Net loss







(26,516)





(27,402)





(3,827)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:



























Foreign currency translation adjustments







(446)





-





-

Comprehensive loss







(26,962)





(27,402)





(3,827)



