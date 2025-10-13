Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) Announces Closing And Reorganization Of abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ)

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: ASGI) ("ASGI" or the "Acquiring Fund) and abrdn Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: JEQ) ("JEQ" or the "Acquired Fund"), announce today the completed reorganization of the Acquired Fund with the Acquiring Fund after close of business on October 10, 2025.

In the reorganization, common shareholders of JEQ received an amount of ASGI common shares with a net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of their holdings of JEQ common shares, as determined at the close of regular business on October 10, 2025.

Relevant details pertaining to the reorganization are as follows:

Acquiring Fund

Acquired Fund

Acquiring Fund
NAV per Share ($)
10/10/25

Conversion Ratio

ASGI

JEQ

$20.9590

0.378399

There are no proposed changes to the current investment objective, strategies, structure, or policies of the Acquiring Fund as a result of the reorganization.

Important Information

In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

The information in this press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed end funds | Aberdeen

SOURCE Aberdeen Investments U.S. Closed End Funds

© 2025 PR Newswire
