Atlas Janitorial Agency Expands Commercial Cleaning Services to Tampa Bay

10 years of experience in Los Angeles; now serving Tampa Bay & Pinellas County

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Atlas Janitorial Agency, a trusted leader in commercial cleaning with over a decade of excellence in Glendale and Los Angeles, CA, proudly announces it is now serving Tampa Bay, FL.

Atlas Janitorial Agency

Atlas Janitorial Agency

Businesses can contact Atlas Janitorial Agency at (727) 722-7742 or visit atlas-janitorial.com for a free quote for cleaning services.

Boasting a 5-star Yelp rating, Atlas Janitorial Agency specializes in commercial cleaning for:

  • Offices

  • Dentist offices

  • Eye clinics

  • Medical facilities

  • Churches

  • Car dealerships

  • Surgery facilities with pre-surgery "terminal-cleanings" (full wipe down with hospital-grade disinfectant of the surgery room, including ceilings, walls, exam table, and floor)

  • Many other types of commercial properties

Services include:

  • Office cleaning

  • Carpet cleaning

  • Post-construction cleanup

  • Window cleaning

  • Floor waxing

  • Custom janitorial programs, designed to meet each client's unique needs

Office managers and facility directors can rely on Atlas Janitorial Agency for consistent, high-quality janitorial cleaning results without the need for constant oversight.

"After surveying hundreds of businesses with regard to their janitorial service, we have uniformly found the majority of cleaning companies start out with a high level of service. Shortly thereafter, the quality of service begins to sag. Our goal is to combat these issues and provide consistent, reliable janitorial services for your business."

Atlas Janitorial Agency addresses common industry challenges like inconsistent scheduling and poor responsiveness, maintaining rigorous standards. Clients benefit from 24/7 cleaning availability, eco-friendly product options, and a commitment to creating clean, professional workspaces that boost productivity.

Now serving Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and surrounding areas, Atlas Janitorial Agency offers free, no-obligation quotes. Most services can start within seven days, with expedited options available. For office managers seeking dependable cleaning solutions, Atlas Janitorial Agency delivers consistent excellence.

Atlas Janitorial Agency - Tampa
3421 N. Florida Ave D 1235
Tampa, FL 33604
(727) 722-7742

https://atlas-janitorial.com/
https://atlas-janitorial.com/tampa/

Contact Information

Eli Diachenko
Tampa Operations
(727) 722-7742

.

SOURCE: Atlas Janitorial Agency



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/atlas-janitorial-agency-expands-commercial-cleaning-services-to-1085968

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
