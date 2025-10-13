National Bar Association Hosts Historic 36th Annual Wiley A. Branton Issues Symposium Amidst Times of Legal Innovation and National Change

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / As the National Bar Association (NBA) commemorates its 100th anniversary, the 36th Annual Wiley A. Branton Issues Symposium will take place October 16-18, 2025, in New York City. This pivotal event will unite a dynamic community of legal professionals, corporate leaders, and activists to address key challenges in labor, employment, real property, and legal innovation. In an era of profound national conversations on economic justice, equity, and the future of law, the NBA's signature event transcends dialogue; it paves the way for actionable change.

Ashley L. Upkins, President of the National Bar Association, reflects on the Symposium's importance:

"At this intersection of legal tradition and a rapidly evolving world, the NBA is proud to continue the legacy of Wiley A. Branton, a steadfast advocate for civil rights. This year's Symposium serves as a timely reminder of our commitment to not only advancing legal innovation but also bridging the gap between the courtroom and the communities we serve. We aren't simply reacting to today's challenges; we are crafting the blueprint for a better tomorrow."

The event will feature compelling discussions on topics ranging from wealth-building to generational prosperity, all while maintaining the NBA's core commitment to equity and justice. This year's Symposium invites thought leaders across industries to address critical issues reshaping the legal landscape, such as the role of AI in legal departments, the future of work, and how law can help close the wealth gap for marginalized communities.

A cornerstone of the event will be the Presidential Showcases, one is titled From Equity to Generational Prosperity: Civil Rights, Capital, and the New Economy, sponsored by McDonald's. During the second showcase, "Unfiltered & Unafraid: Free Speech, Truth, and the First Amendment," media powerhouse and television judge Eboni K. Williams will join President Ashley L. Upkins for an intimate discussion on the First Amendment, the boundaries of free expression, and the courage it takes to live and lead authentically in the face of adversity. Also joining the program is Benny Pough, former CEO of Roc Nation to discuss wealth building in the African American community.

Elisha S. Rhodes, NBA's Executive Director, underscores the significance of this moment:

"The NBA has led the charge for legal excellence and civil rights for a century. Now, more than ever, we must continue pushing for meaningful change. Our centennial is a call to action, a reminder that our history is not only a foundation but a powerful invitation to shape the next 100 years of legal advocacy."

The Symposium will also highlight the intersection of law and business through its General Counsel Invitational chaired by Ghillaine Reed, Partner at Troutman Pepper Locke and Dorothy Capers, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at CH Robinson. The sessions will delve into the evolving responsibilities of General Counsels in today's dynamic legal environment. Topics will include "Wealth & Legacy" and "Giving & Getting" Business as a General Counsel.

In its 100th year, the NBA continues to champion initiatives that open doors for underrepresented communities in the legal field. A recent example includes its Career Fair, where over 300 attendees were empowered with opportunities in an increasingly competitive job market; including several attendees receiving job offers immediately after.

The 36th Annual Wiley A. Branton Issues Symposium will also serve as a living tribute to the legacy of Wiley A. Branton, the civil rights lawyer whose tireless dedication to justice continues to inspire future generations of legal advocates. His work is felt today as the NBA confronts systemic inequality and empowers the next generation of legal leaders with the tools to fight for justice and equity.

This year's Symposium promises to be a transformative gathering of legal minds, where conversations spark action, and where legal innovation leads the charge in the pursuit of social and economic justice. It marks a critical juncture in the NBA's history, pushing the boundaries of what the legal profession can achieve while building toward a more equal future for all.

About the National Bar Association (NBA):

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest professional network of predominantly African American lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students. For over a century, the NBA has been a leader in advancing civil rights, legal excellence, and economic empowerment, championing the fight for justice and equality.

