Sodexo SA: Sodexo paves the way for healthier, more sustainable food with taste at the EAT Stockholm Food Forum 2025





Paris, October 13, 2025

The latest edition of the EAT-Lancet report - a global reference in sustainable food systems - was unveiledon October 3, during the EAT Stockholm Food Forum 2025. As the exclusive foodservice partner of the event, Sodexo reaffirmed its leading role in promoting and inspiring more conscious eating habits, essential for the health of individuals as well as for the future of the planet.By actively participating in the Forum's discussions and in the preparation of the dinner, the company proved that sustainable and delicious food is not only achievable, but alreadyhappening.







A Forum driven by science and collective action

Launched at the opening of the Forum, the EAT-Lancet 2025 Report presents the most comprehensive scientific analysis to date on global food systems. It shows that transforming diets worldwide could prevent nearly 15 million premature deaths each year, while keeping food systems within planet's environmental limits and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than half.

In this context, Sodexo gave voice to the private sector, actively contributing to the discussions. The company demonstrated how businesses can translate scientific recommendations into concrete, measurable actions on the ground, drawing on their operational expertise, and delivering impact at scale.







Turning vision into progress

As a long-standing sustainability pioneer, Sodexo has already turned many of the EAT-Lancet Report's key recommendations into action, focusing in particular on two priorities:

- Promoting sustainable eating, by developing low-carbon meals centered on plant-based proteins, vegetables and fruits, with a commitment to reach 70% low-carbon main dishes by 2030. With WWF's guidance, Sodexo defines low-carbon meals as those whose production generates 0.9 kg of CO2e or less.

- Reducing food waste, through the WasteWatch program, which has enabled Sodexo to cut waste by 15% to nearly 50% in less than five years.



Serving 80 million consumers every day, Sodexo acts at scale to reconcile pleasure, health and respect for the environment, contributing to the transition toward more sustainable food systems.

Guided by a clear sustainability roadmap - Better Tomorrow - the company implements concrete initiatives to support its teams and clients in the field. This includes training its chefs - key actors of change - and adapting its offerings to local cultural and dietary preferences.

"Food transformation cannot be decreed.It is built day after day, with courage and determination. At Sodexo, every meal is an opportunity to take concrete action for the health of people and the planet. A solution that works in one country may not work in another - we must adapt." said Mouna Daoudi, Chief Sustainability Officer at Sodexo and CEO of Stop Hunger.







Demonstratingcollective impact in action

Sodexo's sustainability ambition took shape through a dedicated event organized following the EAT-Lancet Report's presentation, on the theme "From Collective Dining to Collective Impact."





In collaboration with WWF - a long-standing partner of Sodexo - and client Cytiva, Sodexo teams highlighted the role of foodservices as a lever for scaling up positive impact. At Cytiva's headquarters restaurant in Sweden, Sodexo teams reduced meal-related emissions close to 60%, lowering them from 1.5 kg CO2e to 0.6 kg CO2e per serving - below the 0.9 kg CO2e reference threshold defined with WWF.

"By revisiting traditional dishes and putting plant-based ingredients back at the center of the plate, we managed to halve our carbon footprint without compromising on taste. We even convinced consumers who were initially hesitant to try something new - food that not only tastes good but also does good, which eventually turned into significant increase in restaurant attendance"said Oscar Jonasson, Chef Sodexo Sweden.

Sodexo also shared a short version of the Sodexo-WWF report"Uniting for Better Food, Better Health, Better Planet," outlining how partnerships with food service providers can help scale healthier, more sustainable diets.

The day concluded with a dinner partly designed and prepared by Jessie Sommarström, Nobel Banquet Chef and Executive Chef at Sodexo Sweden. Through her creations, she demonstrated that sustainable and healthy cuisine can go hand in hand with visual appeal, taste and creativity.

Driving collective impact through science

Beyond the Forum, Sodexo continues to collaborate closely with WWF and EAT to bridge the gap between science and action, accelerating the global transition toward more sustainable food systems. These collaborations help shape the company's sustainability strategy and further embed a culture of positive impact across its operations.

"The science is clear: we know what needs to be done. The question is how to do it - and that requires collaboration," concluded Brent Loken, Global Food Lead Scientist at WWF.

Looking ahead, the upcoming launch of Better Tomorrow 2028, Sodexo's new sustainability roadmap, will mark another milestone in the Group's journey. It will enable Sodexo to further amplify its positive contribution toward building healthier, more sustainable and inclusive food systems.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI.

Key Figures

23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024

consolidated revenues 423,000 employees (as at August 31, 2024) #1 France-based private employer worldwide 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024) 80 million consumers served daily 7.7 billion euros in market capitalization

(as at June 30, 2025)

Contacts médias

Mathieu Scaravetti

+ 33 6 28 62 21

mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com



Domitille Lecasble

+33 6 28 74 66 79

domitille.lecasble@sodexo.com





Attachment