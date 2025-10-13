Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 16:12 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

J.F. Lehman & Company: Trident Maritime Systems Announces Strategic Divestiture of AGI

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Maritime Systems ("Trident"), a leading maritime systems and solutions provider and portfolio company of investment affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company ("JFLCO"), announced the divestiture of Trident Maritime Systems UK Limited and its subsidiaries, including Aeronautical & General Instruments Limited ("AGI"), to DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital"), a private equity firm focused on middle market government and engineering companies. AGI is a leading provider of highly engineered electronic systems that support landing, navigation, communications and other mission-critical naval applications. Since its inception in 1915, AGI has built a strong legacy of technical expertise and earned a reputation for excellence in providing naval solutions to the U.S., U.K. and Allied naval fleets around the globe.

J.F. Lehman & Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/J.F. Lehman & Company)

Joe Mullen, Chief Executive Officer of Trident, commented, "We are very appreciative of David Hyde and the AGI team for all their efforts to grow AGI under Trident's ownership, and we are looking forward to seeing the business capitalize on its multitude of exciting opportunities under new ownership. This divestiture will allow Trident to continue to sharpen our focus on delivering for our core U.S. customers as we look to support the U.S. Navy's robust shipbuilding and sustainment plans."

AGI CEO, David Hyde, commented, "Together with JFLCO and Trident, we have achieved tremendous success, and we now look forward to partnering with DC Capital to seize new opportunities and shape an even brighter future."

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Trident is a systems and solutions provider to government and commercial shipbuilders and ship operators across the globe with a comprehensive suite of complex, integrated maritime systems and aftermarket service offerings. The company maintains operating locations strategically positioned near major naval and commercial shipbuilders across the U.S. and internationally.

KippsDeSanto & Co. served as financial advisor to Trident on the transaction and Jones Day provided legal counsel.

About J.F. Lehman & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1992, J.F. Lehman & Company focuses exclusively on investing in the aerospace, defense, maritime, government and environmental industries. The firm has offices in New York and Washington, D.C.
http://www.jflpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/349934/j_f__lehman___company_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trident-maritime-systems-announces-strategic-divestiture-of-agi-302581732.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.