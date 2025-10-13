AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market to Reach USD 1.57 Billion by 2031 | Driven by Automation and E-Commerce Expansion - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of AGV/AMR Lithium Battery?

The global market for AGV/AMR Lithium Battery was valued at USD 765 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1576 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

The AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market is emerging as a crucial element in industrial automation and logistics transformation.

Advances in energy density, efficiency, and smart integration are positioning lithium batteries as the backbone of robotic systems.

These batteries offer versatile adaptability across diverse industrial environments and align seamlessly with renewable energy initiatives.

As industries fast-track digital transformation, lithium batteries drive mobility, safety, and sustainability in automated ecosystems.

Businesses adopting AGV/AMR lithium battery technologies benefit from enhanced operational agility and lower long-term costs.

The market aligns with global sustainability and efficiency goals, supporting greener industrial operations.

The integration of robotics, energy intelligence, and automation continues to shape a connected and resilient industrial future.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AGV/AMR LITHIUM BATTERY MARKET:

Ternary lithium batteries accelerate the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market by offering a blend of high energy density, long lifecycle, and efficient power delivery suited for industrial automation. These batteries enable autonomous vehicles and mobile robots to perform extended operations without frequent charging, optimizing productivity across warehouses and manufacturing facilities. Their lightweight composition improves the efficiency and maneuverability of automated systems, reducing downtime and maintenance costs. Furthermore, ternary lithium batteries adapt well to rapid charging technologies, ensuring continuous operational readiness. As industries demand more energy-efficient and durable power sources for robotics and logistics, ternary lithium batteries establish themselves as the preferred choice, driving consistent innovation and adoption within the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market ecosystem.

LiFePO4 batteries strengthen the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market by providing robust thermal stability, long service life, and consistent voltage output for industrial automation systems. Their high safety margin makes them ideal for high-intensity environments like logistics hubs and factories. These batteries enable mobile robots and guided vehicles to operate continuously with minimal overheating or degradation, supporting uninterrupted productivity. Their fast-charging capability ensures quick energy recovery between operational shifts, reducing idle time. Additionally, the environmental sustainability and recyclability of LiFePO4 batteries align with corporate green objectives, making them attractive to global manufacturers. As safety and longevity become core selection criteria, LiFePO4 batteries gain prominence, solidifying their role in advancing reliable, cost-effective power solutions for the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots drive the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market by intensifying the demand for high-performance power sources that ensure extended runtime and consistent efficiency. These robots operate independently in warehouses, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing units, requiring advanced battery systems to support continuous navigation and payload handling. Lithium batteries provide the energy density and quick recharge characteristics essential for AMR fleets to perform multiple shifts with minimal downtime. Their integration with smart charging infrastructure and energy management software enhances overall performance and reliability. As AMRs increasingly replace manual operations, industries prioritize lithium battery-powered solutions that balance endurance, speed, and sustainability, positioning battery technology as a critical enabler of next-generation autonomous mobility and intelligent industrial automation.

The rapid expansion of industrial automation significantly boosts the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market by increasing demand for reliable energy sources that support continuous operation. As factories adopt autonomous material-handling systems, efficient battery performance becomes essential for maintaining workflow consistency. Lithium batteries power these systems with lightweight construction and quick recharge features that ensure minimal interruptions. Their ability to deliver sustained energy output under heavy operational loads enhances robotic productivity and fleet synchronization. Furthermore, the integration of lithium batteries with digital management systems enables real-time monitoring of energy performance. As automation continues to reshape industries, the dependence on high-quality lithium battery solutions strengthens, making them indispensable to smart manufacturing and logistics ecosystems.

The expansion of e-commerce and warehousing operations accelerates the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market by creating higher energy demands for automated logistics systems. Warehouses increasingly rely on AGVs and AMRs for product sorting, packaging, and transportation, requiring durable power systems that sustain continuous movement. Lithium batteries enable uninterrupted operations through efficient energy management and fast recharging cycles. Their integration supports seamless inventory flow and real-time data communication between robotic units. This optimization minimizes human dependency and operational delays, enhancing order fulfillment accuracy. As e-commerce platforms emphasize speed and scalability, lithium battery technology becomes essential for enabling autonomous systems that balance endurance, flexibility, and reliability across warehouse networks worldwide.

The pursuit of cost efficiency drives the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market as industries seek long-term savings through durable and maintenance-free power solutions. Lithium batteries offer higher energy retention, reduced self-discharge rates, and minimal maintenance compared to traditional alternatives. Their extended life cycles lower replacement frequency, providing substantial cost advantages over time. Additionally, smart charging technologies enhance energy utilization and fleet uptime, reducing operational expenses. The ability to integrate lithium systems into modular robotic platforms further optimizes logistics and manufacturing workflows. As businesses aim for lean operations and competitive efficiency, lithium battery technology becomes the backbone of cost-effective automation, merging economic viability with high-performance energy reliability.

What are the major product types in the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

LiFePO4 Battery

Ternary Lithium Battery

What are the main applications of the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

AGV

AMR

Key Players in the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

Alexander Battery Technologies

Green Cubes

EMBS

EnerSys

BYD

LG Chem

Guangdong Superpack Technology

Anhui LEAD-WIN New Energy Technology

Shenzhen PCHNE Technology

Beijing Jinyuan Huanyu Power

Chongqing Cloud Power New Energy Technologies

Yundi New Energy Technology (Suzhou)

Zhejiang KAN Battery

Shandong JC Solar & Energy

Shenzhen KaiXinDa Energy Technology

Shenzhen Grepow Battery

Guangzhou Battsys

Xi'an Zhongdi Lithium Battery

Shenzhen Peicheng Intelligence Control Technology

Dongguan Power Long Battery Technology

Zhongshan Spard New Energy

Shanghai Li-Equal Energy Technology

Hangzhou Kaige New Energy Technology

Shenzhen PowerFirst Technology

Which region dominates the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

North America leads the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market through rapid adoption of robotics and advanced automation in logistics and manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific dominates in deployment volume due to extensive e-commerce operations and industrial modernization in China, Japan, and South Korea.

What are some related markets to the AGV/AMR Lithium Battery Market?

- AGV & Forklift Lithium Battery Market

- Industrial Mobile Robot Lithium Battery Market was valued at USD 86.0 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 230 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

- LiFePO4 Battery for AGV Market was valued at USD 448 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 819 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

- Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) Battery Market was valued at USD 663 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1549 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

- Full-Tab Lithium Battery Cell Market was valued at USD 24.43 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 46.82 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

- Bluetooth Speaker Lithium Battery Market was valued at USD 756 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1034 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

- AI Glasses Lithium Battery Market was valued at USD 5.1 Million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 16.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period.

- Agricultural Machinery Lithium Battery Market was valued at USD 456 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 738 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

- Mobile Robot Lithium Battery Market was valued at USD 386 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 660 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

- AGV and AMR (Mobile Robots) Market was valued at USD 5000 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 34070 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period.

