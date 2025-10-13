Global Electric Actuator Market Growth Accelerates Amid Rising Adoption in Water Treatment, Automotive, and Energy Sectors | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What is the Market Size of Electric Actuator?

The global Electric Actuator Market revenue was USD 2549 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3297.1 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Electric actuator market?

The electric actuator market is advancing as industries prioritize automation, efficiency, and sustainability.

Straight stroke and multi-rotary models are broadening the range of applications across industries.

Key growth sectors include water treatment, automotive, and energy, driving widespread adoption.

Market expansion is supported by trends such as renewable energy growth, safety compliance, infrastructure development, and robotics integration.

Regional diversity ensures balanced demand between developed and emerging markets, fostering a resilient industry landscape.

Electric actuators are evolving from functional components to enablers of industrial transformation.

Their precision, reliability, and sustainability make them essential elements in global systems.

This combination continues to propel steady market growth and long-term momentum worldwide.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ELECTRIC ACTUATOR MARKET:

Straight stroke electric actuators strengthen the market by offering precise linear motion that meets the demands of multiple industries requiring accurate positioning. These actuators are highly valued in applications such as manufacturing, automotive assembly, and energy systems where controlled movement is essential. Their compact design and reliability make them suitable replacements for hydraulic or pneumatic systems, reducing maintenance while improving operational efficiency. Industries favor straight stroke actuators for their ability to provide repeatable linear action in processes ranging from material handling to automated machinery. The combination of energy savings, ease of integration, and adaptability across diverse use cases makes straight stroke actuators a preferred choice, contributing significantly to the growth and widespread adoption of electric actuators globally.

Multi-rotary electric actuators enhance the market by enabling advanced rotational movements that are critical in complex automation systems. They provide versatile motion control, allowing precise adjustment and positioning in multiple directions, which is particularly important in robotics, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing. Industries adopt multi-rotary actuators for tasks requiring intricate manipulation, assembly, or continuous rotational control, as they deliver smooth operation with minimal error. Their adaptability supports integration into equipment designed for repetitive, high-precision processes, boosting productivity and reducing downtime. The capacity to replace mechanical gear systems with compact actuator solutions further drives preference. With industries seeking advanced automation capabilities, multi-rotary actuators become vital in ensuring operational excellence, thereby reinforcing their role in the expansion of the electric actuator market.

Water treatment applications play a pivotal role in shaping the electric actuator market, as these systems rely on actuators for regulating flow, controlling valves, and maintaining precise operations. Electric actuators ensure efficient management of pipelines, pumps, and filtration processes, providing accurate control required to meet stringent quality standards. Utilities and industrial facilities prefer electric actuators for their reliability, low maintenance, and capability to operate in demanding environments. The growing emphasis on sustainable water use and pollution control increases the need for actuators that can automate processes efficiently. By supporting consistent water management practices, electric actuators have become essential tools in this sector, ensuring steady adoption and growth opportunities within the global electric actuator market landscape.

The rising demand for automation across industries acts as a key factor in the expansion of the electric actuator market. Manufacturing, automotive, and logistics sectors rely heavily on automated systems that require precise control of motion and positioning. Electric actuators are integral to such systems, offering accurate, reliable, and repeatable operations that ensure smooth workflows. Unlike traditional mechanical alternatives, electric actuators reduce dependency on complex maintenance routines while delivering higher consistency. Businesses investing in Industry 4.0 initiatives prioritize electric actuators for their adaptability and compatibility with modern control systems. As enterprises accelerate automation to boost efficiency and competitiveness, the preference for actuators capable of supporting such initiatives becomes stronger, positioning them as a critical component of industrial innovation.

Energy efficiency is a major driver for the electric actuator market, as industries strive to reduce consumption and align with sustainability goals. Electric actuators consume less power compared to hydraulic or pneumatic counterparts, making them attractive to organizations aiming to lower operational costs. Their efficiency does not compromise on performance, as they provide precise control and strong reliability in demanding applications. Businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that combine environmental responsibility with high productivity, and electric actuators fit seamlessly into this requirement. The shift toward eco-friendly technologies ensures that electric actuators gain traction as a preferred choice across industrial operations, reinforcing their position as both cost-effective and sustainable motion control solutions in the evolving global market environment.

The automotive industry is emerging as a strong contributor to the electric actuator market due to its reliance on precision control systems. Electric actuators are widely used in vehicle manufacturing for tasks such as seat adjustment, throttle control, and advanced driver assistance systems. Their ability to offer high accuracy and quick response enhances both production efficiency and vehicle performance. Automakers increasingly adopt electric actuators to replace traditional systems, driven by the need for lightweight, efficient, and adaptable solutions. As the industry continues to innovate toward smart vehicles and electrification, the use of actuators expands further. This consistent integration across design, assembly, and functional components highlights the growing importance of electric actuators in shaping automotive advancements globally.

Industrial safety requirements strongly influence the electric actuator market, as these devices contribute to safe and reliable operations across critical systems. Actuators are essential in applications that require controlled movements to prevent accidents, ensuring compliance with stringent workplace safety regulations. Their precision minimizes risks of equipment failure and reduces potential hazards associated with uncontrolled mechanical operations. Businesses prioritize solutions that combine accuracy with durability to maintain worker safety and safeguard assets. Electric actuators offer the necessary reliability to manage safety-critical applications in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, and energy. This alignment with safety standards ensures consistent demand, making actuators indispensable for industries aiming to enhance both performance and workplace protection simultaneously.

The expansion of infrastructure projects globally contributes significantly to the electric actuator market, as construction and utilities depend on advanced control systems for efficient operation. Actuators play a crucial role in automated machinery used for building, energy distribution, and transportation systems. Infrastructure growth creates continuous demand for reliable actuators capable of handling large-scale tasks while maintaining precision and safety. Governments and private entities investing in smart cities and modern infrastructure emphasize automation as a cornerstone of development, further strengthening demand. Electric actuators are particularly valued for their versatility and ability to integrate with advanced control systems, ensuring durability in complex projects. This widespread involvement across infrastructure activities reinforces their importance as a central growth factor.

What are the major product types in the Electric actuator market?

Straight Stroke Electric Actuator

Multi-rotary Electric Actuator

Partial Rotary Electric Actuator

What are the main applications of the Electric actuator market?

Petrochemical

General Industrial

Electric Power

Water Treatment

Key Players in the Electric actuator market:

LINAK - produces advanced electric linear actuator systems for industrial, comfort-furniture, and healthcare applications

THK - develops electric actuators and motion modules integrated with their linear guide systems

SMC Corporation - offers electric actuators and electric-driven valves as part of its broad automation portfolio

IAI (Intelligent Actuator) - pioneers "ROBO Cylinders" and leads the shift from pneumatic to fully programmable electric cylinders

Parker - designs electric actuator systems and motion control products for diverse industrial uses

Ewellix - manufactures smart linear actuators, heavy-duty electric actuators, and customizable motion solutions

Thomson Industries - supplies precision electric linear actuators and motion control systems

TiMOTION - focuses on electric linear actuators and lifting columns aimed at ergonomic, medical, and industrial segments

FESTO - integrates electric drives and electric actuators into its automation and pneumatic product range

Yamaha - offers electric actuators and motion components especially in robotics and automation systems

CKD - provides electric actuator modules and automation components in its product lineup

Kollmorgen - offers electric linear actuators and motion control products for high-performance systems

Chiaphua Components - produces small electric actuators and motion subassemblies for consumer and industrial products

Tsubakimoto Chain - provides chain drives and complementary electric actuator solutions in motion systems

Moteck Electric - specializes in electric actuators and motorized systems for furniture and industrial applications

Tolomatic - designs heavy-duty electric linear actuators and servo actuators for industrial uses

Mindman Industrial - supplies electric actuators and electric motion equipment as part of their automation range

Auma - produces electric actuators (part of valve actuation solutions) for utility and industrial control systems

Rotork - offers electric valve actuators and motorized actuation systems for water, gas, and power networks

Emerson - provides electric actuator solutions for control valves and process automation in heavy industries

Flowserve - integrates electric actuators into its valve systems and flow control products

Chuanyi - develops and manufactures electric actuators and motion control devices (local/regional player)

Schiebel - uses electric actuation systems in unmanned systems and aerospace / defense products

Changzhou Power Station Auxiliary Equipment Co., LTD - produces electric actuation and auxiliary equipment for power plants

Shanghai Automation Instrument Co., LTD - offers electric actuators and automated instrument solutions in China

Surpass - focuses on electric actuation systems and motion control solutions (regional specialist)

Wenzhou RICH Measure and Control Equipment Co., Ltd - supplies electric actuators as part of measurement and control equipment suites

YANGZHOU HENGCHUN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. - designs electric actuators and electronic control mechanisms

TFL, Actuators Co., Ltd. - develops electric linear actuators and motion modules

Yangzhou Aotuo Ke - manufactures electric actuators and related motion control components

BERNARD CONTROLS - provides electric actuation solutions for valves and flow control systems

Koei Industry - delivers electric actuators and motion components (especially in regional markets)

Tomoe - produces electric actuators and motion devices in automation systems

ABB - integrates electric actuators and drives into their industrial automation and robotics portfolio

Which region dominates the Electric actuator market?

Global electric actuator key players include LINAK, THK, SMC Corporation, IAI, Parker, etc. The global top five manufacturers hold a share of about 40%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share of about 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both having a share of about 44 percent. Asia-Pacific showcases rapid growth due to rising industrial activity, infrastructure development, and expanding water treatment facilities.

