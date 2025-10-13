KPMG: What You Need To Know From Climate Week NYC and the Path to COP30

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Tue, Oct 21, 2025 7:00 AM EDT

On Tuesday 21 October, join KPMG leaders who were on the ground at Climate Week NYC and who will be present at COP30 this year.

The session will explore what the latest developments mean for businesses, including:

How business is navigating climate ambitions and geopolitical uncertainties

Ways companies can articulate the financial business case for climate action

How to mobilize climate finance in emerging markets

Practical and strategic levers that support credible and actionable transition planning

Speakers to include:

Simon Weaver, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International

Maura Hodge, Sustainability Lead, KPMG in the US

Nadia Montoto, Global Co-lead, Decarbonization and Transition Planning, KPMG International

Cathy Chen, Associate Director, Infrastructure & Climate Finance, Emerging Markets, KPMG in the UK

