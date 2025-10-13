KPMG: What You Need To Know From Climate Week NYC and the Path to COP30

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Tue, Oct 21, 2025 7:00 AM EDT
On Tuesday 21 October, join KPMG leaders who were on the ground at Climate Week NYC and who will be present at COP30 this year.
The session will explore what the latest developments mean for businesses, including:
How business is navigating climate ambitions and geopolitical uncertainties
Ways companies can articulate the financial business case for climate action
How to mobilize climate finance in emerging markets
Practical and strategic levers that support credible and actionable transition planning
Speakers to include:
Simon Weaver, Global Head of ESG Advisory, KPMG International
Maura Hodge, Sustainability Lead, KPMG in the US
Nadia Montoto, Global Co-lead, Decarbonization and Transition Planning, KPMG International
Cathy Chen, Associate Director, Infrastructure & Climate Finance, Emerging Markets, KPMG in the UK
Click here to register.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: KPMG
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-you-need-to-know-from-climate-week-nyc-and-the-path-to-cop3-1086100