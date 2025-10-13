Highlands Ranch, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Modern Surgical Arts of Denver has announced the arrival of the Renuvion AYON body contouring system, marking the first time the technology will be available to patients in Colorado. The addition expands the state's access to advanced surgical innovation at a moment when interest in body contouring continues to grow nationwide.

Body contouring has become a leading category in cosmetic surgery, yet access to technologies that address multiple concerns in one setting has been limited. Many patients pursue separate treatments for fat reduction, fat transfer and skin tightening, often requiring longer treatment pathways. The arrival of the Renuvion AYON body contouring system in Colorado represents a response to this challenge by introducing an integrated option that combines these functions into one coordinated approach, now available locally.

The addition of this system reflects a broader trend in surgical medicine toward technologies that streamline procedures and reduce redundancies. By consolidating multiple elements into one platform, the Renuvion AYON body contouring system represents a shift in how aesthetic procedures can be performed. For patients, the benefit lies in shorter treatment pathways and the potential for reduced recovery time. For surgical teams, the system provides an opportunity to plan and deliver care more efficiently while incorporating techniques with natural-looking results.

Making this technology available in Colorado also addresses a gap in access. Until now, residents seeking this type of integrated body contouring would have needed to pursue options outside the state. With the adoption of the Renuvion AYON body contouring system, patients can now consider advanced options closer to home that align with current developments in the field.

The announcement underscores how technology is shaping new standards in aesthetic surgery. Patient expectations continue to evolve toward approaches that balance efficiency with safety, and systems like AYON illustrate how innovation is changing the way care is delivered. For Colorado, the introduction of this platform demonstrates how local practices can play a role in advancing access to surgical innovation.

With this step, Modern Surgical Arts of Denver contributes to the ongoing national shift toward integrated technologies in cosmetic surgery. The practice expects the availability of the Renuvion AYON body contouring system to influence local treatment options while reflecting broader progress in the specialty.

About Modern Surgical Arts of Denver

Modern Surgical Arts of Denver is a cosmetic surgery practice and ambulatory surgery center located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The practice provides surgical and non-surgical treatments with a focus on body contouring, facial rejuvenation, and procedures addressing skin laxity.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/270154_figure1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270154

SOURCE: GetFeatured