Blood Gas Analyzer Market worth US$3.38 billion by 2030 with 4.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Blood Gas Analyzer Market, valued at US$2.61 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.70 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.38 billion by the end of the period. Growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnostics, and continuous advancements in blood gas analyzer technology. The adoption of point-of-care testing in critical care, emergency, and respiratory management settings further supports market expansion. The growing focus on improving patient outcomes and optimizing clinical workflows encourages healthcare providers to invest in modern analyzers. Additionally, expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing regions presents new opportunities for market players to capture untapped demand.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242278963

Browse in-depth TOC on "Blood Gas Analyzer Market"

216 - Tables

50 - Figures

306 - Pages

By sample type, the blood gas analyzer market is segmented based on sample type into arterial, venous, and capillary blood. In 2024, the arterial blood segment held the largest share of the market, as it provides the most accurate and reliable measurement of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and pH levels, which are critical for patient assessment. Arterial sampling is widely preferred in hospitals and critical care settings for routine monitoring and clinical decision-making, driving higher demand.

By application, the blood gas analyzer market is segmented by application into critical care management, respiratory care, emergency care management, and other applications. In 2024, critical care management held the largest share, as patients in intensive care units require frequent monitoring of blood gas levels to manage critical and unstable health conditions. The high frequency of testing in ICUs, where multiple measurements may be performed per patient daily, drives substantial demand for blood gas analyzers in this application area.

By geography, the blood gas analyzer market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share, primarily driven by its well-established diagnostics ecosystem, with the US as the primary contributor. This regional dominance is supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, and significant investments in advanced diagnostic technologies and innovations.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242278963

The major players operating in this market are Danaher Corporation (US), Werfen S.A. (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Nova Biomedical (US), Medica Corporation (US), Techno Medica Co., Ltd. (Japan), IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), EDAN Instruments, Inc. (China), and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. (China).

Danaher Corporation (US) is a leading player in the blood gas analyzer market due to its extensive global network and well-integrated operations, which allow the company to address diverse disease testing needs across multiple regions. Its robust distribution and service infrastructure ensure reliable product availability even in dynamic market conditions. Furthermore, the company strengthens its market leadership through strategic collaborations and partnerships that enhance its technological capabilities and expand its presence in high-growth segments of the diagnostics industry.

Werfen is one of the leading players in the blood gas analyzer market, driven by its innovative product portfolio and focus on advanced point-of-care solutions. Its strong global presence and efficient distribution network ensure timely access to its analyzers across diverse healthcare settings. Its continuous investment in research and development enables the introduction of new technologies and features that improve testing speed, reliability, and overall patient care.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Medical Robots Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

At-Home Blood Collection Devices Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Home Healthcare Market

Get access to the latest updates on Blood Gas Analyzer Companies and Blood Gas Analyzer Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blood-gas-analyzer-market-worth-us3-38-billion-by-2030-with-4-6-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302581819.html