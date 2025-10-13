Ductile Iron Pipes Market to Reach $16.9 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global ductile iron pipes market is expanding due to rise in investments in water infrastructure, increase in urbanization, and surge in need for durable, high-pressure piping systems in municipal and industrial applications.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Ductile Iron Pipes Market by Diameter (DN upto 300, DN 300 to 700, DN 700 to 1000, DN 1000 to 1200, DN Above 1200), Joint Type (Socket and spigot, Flanged, Others), Application (Water and wastewater, Industrial, Irrigation), and Type (Potable Water Pipes, Sewerage Pipes, Irrigation Pipes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the ductile iron pipes market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $16.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17066

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the ductile iron pipes market is driven by increasing investments in water supply and wastewater management infrastructure across urban and rural areas. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and population growth are creating a strong demand for durable and high-capacity piping solutions. Ductile iron pipes offer superior strength, corrosion resistance, and longevity, making them ideal for transporting potable water, sewage, and industrial fluids. Government initiatives focused on smart cities, irrigation, and public health are further supporting market growth. Additionally, the replacement of aging pipeline systems and the rise in construction activities globally are boosting the adoption of ductile iron pipes.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $9.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $16.9 billion CAGR 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report 374 Segments covered Diameter, Join Type, Application, Type and Region. Drivers Rising Investments in Water Infrastructure Improvement Technological Advancements and Smart Monitoring Integration Government Initiatives and Sustainable Water Management Opportunity Expansion in emerging economies and smart city projects Restraints High Initial Costs and Competition from Alternative Materials Volatile Raw Material Costs Affect Ductile Iron Pipe Production

Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/490fWwg

The DN 300 to 700 segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of diameter, the DN 300 to 700 segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is due to the wide use of DN 300 to 700 pipes in municipal water supply and wastewater systems, offering an optimal balance between flow capacity, strength, and installation efficiency. However, the DN 300 to 700 segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2034, owing to rise in infrastructure development, increase in urban water demand, and surge in adoption of mid-range diameter pipes in irrigation, industrial, and municipal projects across emerging and developed regions.

The flanged segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of joint type, the flanged segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is due to the flanged segment's strong sealing ability, ease of installation, and suitability for high-pressure applications, making it ideal for industrial, treatment plant, and pump station installations. However, the socket and spigot segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to the growing preference for socket and spigot joints in underground water and sewer systems, offering flexibility, leak resistance, and easier alignment during installation in long pipeline networks.

The water and wastewater segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the water and wastewater segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is primarily due to the widespread use of ductile iron pipes in municipal water supply and sewage systems, driven by their durability, high-pressure tolerance, and suitability for long-term underground applications. However, the irrigation segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to increasing agricultural activities, government support for efficient irrigation systems, and the need for durable, high-capacity pipelines to ensure reliable water distribution in farming and rural development projects.

The underground segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of location, the underground segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than half of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is primarily due to the widespread use of underground ductile iron pipes in water supply and sewage systems, offering protection from environmental damage, vandalism, and ensuring long-term durability and reliability. However, the surface segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to the rising demand for surface pipeline installations in industrial facilities, treatment plants, and pump stations where easy access, maintenance convenience, and monitoring are essential for efficient operations.

The portable water pipes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the portable water pipes segment held the highest market share in 2024, accounting for more than one-third of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is primarily due to the increasing need for safe and reliable drinking water systems, where ductile iron pipes are preferred for their strength, corrosion resistance, and ability to maintain water quality. However, the others segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2034. This is due to the rising demand for surface pipeline installations in industrial facilities, treatment plants, and pump stations where easy access, maintenance convenience, and monitoring are essential for efficient operations.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17066

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2034

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global ductile iron pipes market revenue. This is due to rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure projects, and strong government investments in water supply and sanitation systems across the region. Countries such as China and India are undertaking large-scale initiatives to modernize water infrastructure and improve access to clean drinking water and wastewater management.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 to 2034, This is due to increasing investments in urban water infrastructure, rising industrialization, and government initiatives for rural water supply and sanitation, especially in developing countries like India, China, and Southeast Asian nations.

Leading Market Players: -

Aliaxis holdings sa

American (american cast iron pipe company)

China national building material group corporatio

Electrotherm

European pipeline engineering (southern) ltd

Jindal saw ltd.

Kubota corporation

Kurimoto, ltd.

Mcwane, inc.

Rashmi group

Rivitswade ltd

Saint-gobain pam canalisation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global Ductile iron pipes market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Access Your Customized Sample Report & TOC Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17066

Ductile Iron Pipes Market Segments:

By Joint Type

Socket and spigot

Flanged

Others

By Application

Water and wastewater

Location

Underground

Surface

Industrial

Irrigation

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Netherlands, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Kenya)

Trending Reports in Construction & Machinery Industry:

Europe Fire Protection System Pipes Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Material Type (Steel, CPVC, PP-R, HDPE and others), By Application (Fire Suppression System And Fire Sprinkler System), By Product Type (Pipes And Fittings) By End User (Residential and Non-Residential): Country Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Pipe Size (Upto 18 Inch, 18-36 Inch, More Than 36 Inch) , by Method Type (CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-Lining, SIPP, Others), by Application (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2032

Hose Pipe Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Others), by Material (Rubber, Plastic, Others), by End Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2032

Pipe Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Pipe Bursting Equipment, Cured-in-Place-Pipe (CIPP) Lining Equipment, Others), by Pipe Diameter (Small, Medium, Large), by Application (Water and Wastewater, Oil and Gas, Industrial, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2032

Pipeline Construction Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Pipe Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), by Application (Liquid Pipeline, Gas Pipeline), by End User (Oil and Gas, Chemical, Water and Wastewater, Energy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports Insights' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions'. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

Construction Blog

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ductile-iron-pipes-market-to-reach-16-9-billion-globally-by-2034-at-5-5-cagr-allied-market-research-302581998.html