NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Behind every sustainability promise, there's a question few technologies have been able to answer: Can you prove it?

That's where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) separates itself. While most of the industry talks about goals, SMX builds the systems that verify them. Its molecular marker technology embeds identity directly into materials - plastics, rubber, textiles, metals, and electronics - creating a digital memory that tracks each product through recycling, reuse, and resale. It's not just innovation; it's a scientific framework for credibility.

That framework is exactly what caught the attention of Rolling Stone, which declared that "plastic promises are dead. " It wasn't a cultural quip. It was a recognition that proof now defines progress. USA Today, The Straits Times, Morning Honey, OPIS, and The Los Angeles Tribune all followed with the same conclusion: SMX is turning verification into infrastructure.

Where Science Becomes Trust

Traditional sustainability models rely on declarations - such as carbon credits, offset pledges, or recycled content targets - that sound good on paper but are difficult to audit in practice. SMX takes a different approach. By marking materials at the molecular level, it transforms every component into a self-reporting data point. The result: traceability without manual tracking, compliance without guesswork, and accountability that doesn't depend on anyone's word.

USA Today underscored this shift , noting that the $824 billion plastics market is now under pressure to prove every step of its supply chain. When materials carry their own identity, the reporting isn't just cleaner - it's conclusive. The same science that satisfies regulators also protects revenue, reducing losses, disputes, and fraud. SMX has turned proof into performance.

The Straits Times highlighted the global implications, detailing Singapore's plan for a digital passport for plastics - precisely the type of national infrastructure SMX's system makes possible. OPIS described how digitalizing waste transforms landfill costs into measurable assets. Morning Honey and Sourcing Journal extended the conversation into lifestyle and fashion , showing how the same traceability can reshape consumer trust. And The Los Angeles Tribune captured the economic evolution with one line that read like a thesis statement: "Carbon Credits Had Their Day."

When Chemistry Meets Credibility

This is where the story stops being theoretical. SMX isn't pitching sustainability - it's quantifying it. The chemistry is the credibility. The technology isn't background noise; it's the proof layer every circular economy needs to function.

Governments see in SMX a tool for enforceable regulation. Brands see the backbone for next-generation ESG reporting. Investors see a measurable moat. And scientists? They see elegance - a system that doesn't just measure change but enables it.

What used to be a question of trust has become a question of data. And SMX built the lab that answers both. Proof is now the story and the standard, and SMX is the science behind it.

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

