Cameron Ashley Building Products: Cameron Ashley Expands in California With New Ontario Distribution Center

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) has opened its newest distribution center in Ontario, California, expanding its West Coast footprint and strengthening its ability to serve customers throughout the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, and surrounding markets. The facility will stock fiberglass insulation, mineral wool, spray foam, rigid board, sheathing, and related accessories, giving customers faster access to the products they need for residential and commercial projects.

"Southern California is one of the most dynamic construction markets in the country, and our customers deserve a partner who can move at their pace," said Cameron Ashley Regional Vice President Aaron Davis. "By opening in Ontario, we are strategically positioned to reduce delivery times, keep projects on schedule, and provide the local expertise our customers depend on. Our mission is clear: help customers win more jobs, improve profitability, and grow their businesses.

The Ontario facility builds on Cameron Ashley's existing California network, which includes successful distribution centers in Visalia and Sacramento. Together, these locations enable the company to serve customers across both Northern and Southern California with local inventory and responsive service. "We are committed to expanding where our customers need us most," Davis added.

The Ontario distribution center will be supported by a dedicated local team led by District Manager Chris Kizorek, who oversees operations across Southern California. "Our Ontario team is excited to serve customers in this fast-growing market," Kizorek said. "We are focused on getting the right products to the jobsite quickly and backing it up with expertise and service our customers can count on."

The Ontario Distribution Center is located at 635 S Taylor Avenue, Ontario, CA 91761 and can be reached at 442-461-0435.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry.

With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms.

Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties.

To learn more or place an order, visit cameronashleybp.com.

