13.10.2025 16:38 Uhr
AEG Shines Spotlight on Employee Wellness With "The Burnout Effect" Webinar During World Mental Health Week

In recognition of World Mental Health Week, AEG partnered with ComPsych to host a special employee webinar titled "Avoiding Burnout: Self-Assessment Methods and Strategies for Self-Care." Held on October 9, 2025, the session reflected AEG's ongoing commitment to promoting mental health and well-being in the workplace.

With burnout affecting more than 42% of the national workforce, the webinar was designed to help employees better understand and manage the pressures of modern work life. Participants explored the root causes of burnout, assessed their own levels of stress and fatigue, and learned practical self-care strategies to support long-term wellness.

The interactive session guided employees in creating personalized self-care plans that emphasized setting healthy boundaries, fostering balance, and rediscovering personal motivation. Attendees also had the opportunity to reflect on their own "why"-a key step toward finding greater purpose and fulfillment in both their professional and personal lives.

By partnering with ComPsych, AEG reinforced its dedication to fostering a culture that values mental health awareness, resilience, and sustainable success.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aeg-shines-spotlight-on-employee-wellness-with-%22the-burnout-effect%22-webinar-during-world-men-1086103

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
