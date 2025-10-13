Aortic Endografts Market to Reach $6.2 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Aortic endografts are minimally invasive medical devices used in the treatment of aortic aneurysms, particularly abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms. These grafts are delivered via catheter-based techniques to reinforce the weakened section of the aorta, preventing rupture. Offering a safer alternative to open surgical repair, aortic endografts are witnessing increased adoption due to their reduced operative risks, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times. Rise in prevalence of aortic aneurysms, advancements in stent graft design, and surge in elderly population are key factors driving market growth globally.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aortic Endografts Market by Type (Abdominal Aortic Endografts and Thoracic Aortic Endografts), Procedure (Open Surgical Repair, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair, and Frozen Elephant Trunk), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the aortic endografts market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2034. The aortic endografts market is driven by rise in the prevalence of aneurysms and increase in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Market Introduction

Aortic endografts are minimally invasive medical devices used for the endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms, particularly abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA). These grafts are deployed through catheter-based techniques, eliminating the need for open surgery and offering reduced perioperative risks, shorter recovery time, and improved patient outcomes. The aortic endografts market is gaining momentum due to rise in prevalence of aortic aneurysms, growth in preference for less invasive procedures, and advancements in stent graft design. Increasing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and ongoing innovation in fenestrated and branched endografts are further supporting market expansion. In addition, the growing adoption of EVAR (Endovascular Aneurysm Repair) and TEVAR (Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair) across both developed and emerging healthcare systems is expected to boost demand during the forecasted year.

Report Overview

The aortic endograft market is segmented into type, procedure, end user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into abdominal aortic endografts and thoracic aortic endografts. On the basis of procedure, it is segregated into open surgery, endovascular aortic aneurysm repair, and frozen elephant trunk. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

By type, the abdominal aortic endografts segment was the largest contributor to the market in 2024 and thoracic aortic endografts are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By procedure, the endovascular aortic aneurysm repair was the largest contributor to the market in 2024 and the frozen elephant trunk segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America generated the largest revenue in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $3.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $6.2 billion CAGR 6.3 % No. of Pages in Report 261 Segments Covered Type, Procedure, End User, and Region Target Region / Countries North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA) Drivers Rise in Prevalence of Aortic Aneurysms Growth in Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Technological Advancements in Grafts Opportunity High cost and limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals Restraint Growth opportunities in emerging markets

Market Growth & Opportunities Factors:

The aortic endografts market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of aortic aneurysms, including abdominal and thoracic types, particularly among the aging population. As minimally invasive alternatives to open surgical repair, aortic endografts are gaining popularity due to their lower perioperative mortality rates, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recovery. The growing preference for endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aneurysm repair (TEVAR) is further contributing to market expansion.

Technological advancements, such as fenestrated and branched endografts for complex anatomies, improved sealing mechanisms, and enhanced durability, are broadening the applicability of endograft solutions. Moreover, increasing adoption in emerging markets, driven by improved healthcare infrastructure, higher diagnosis rates, and expanding reimbursement coverage, presents significant growth potential.

One of the key opportunities lies in expanding access to endovascular procedures in low and middle income countries, where aneurysm repair has traditionally been underutilized. In addition, the integration of advanced imaging techniques, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing for preoperative planning and customized graft designs is expected to revolutionize treatment outcomes and surgeon confidence. As awareness around screening programs and early detection of aneurysms improves globally, the demand for minimally invasive, safe, and effective aortic repair options is expected to accelerate.

Major Challenges in Industry & Solutions:

A significant challenge in the aortic endografts market is the high cost of endovascular graft systems and associated procedural expenses, which can limit adoption, particularly in low and middle income countries. Many healthcare facilities in these regions may lack the infrastructure, trained personnel, or insurance coverage necessary to support widespread use. To address this, manufacturers can develop cost-optimized graft models, partner with governments and NGOs for public health initiatives, and offer flexible pricing or value-based reimbursement models to improve affordability.

Another key restraint is the technical complexity of endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR/TEVAR) procedures, which require highly specialized vascular surgeons and advanced imaging capabilities. The shortage of trained professionals might hamper procedure adoption in smaller hospitals and rural settings. To overcome this, companies can invest in surgeon education programs, sponsor hands-on training workshops, and collaborate with hospitals and academic institutions to build regional centers of excellence.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the aortic endografts market, driven by a high prevalence of abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysms, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced medical technologies. The U.S leads the region, supported by robust reimbursement systems, a strong presence of key industry players, and the availability of skilled vascular surgeons. Continued focus on minimally invasive procedures such as EVAR and TEVAR, along with ongoing clinical trials and device innovations, further propels regional growth.

Europe holds a significant share of the aortic endografts market, owing to the region's aging population, high aneurysm screening rates, and widespread availability of endovascular repair services. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront, with strong public healthcare systems and increasing adoption of advanced endograft designs. Regulatory frameworks by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ensure strict quality and safety standards, encouraging trust in product efficacy but also lengthening approval timelines. Strategic collaborations between hospitals and manufacturers, along with centralized procurement in some countries, are improving affordability and procedure volumes.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the aortic endografts market, supported by rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of vascular diseases, and expanding medical infrastructure. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing a surge in EVAR procedures due to increasing incidence of aneurysms and growing access to advanced vascular care. Japan leads in technological adoption, while China is investing heavily in localized production and clinical innovation. Challenges include regional disparities in healthcare access and limited expertise in complex endovascular procedures. However, rise in government initiatives, public-private partnerships, and medical tourism in countries like India and Thailand present significant growth opportunities.

Key Players:

Between 2022 and 2025, product launch, product approval have emerged as the most prominent activities in the aortic endografts market, enabling key players to expand their offerings and strengthen their market position. For instance, in August 2024, Terumo India announced the launch of the TREO Stent-Graft System, an advanced solution for Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR).

Major key players that operate in the global aortic endografts market are Medtronic plc, Artivion, Inc., Terumo Corporation, W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Inc., ENDOLOGIX LLC, Cordis Corporation, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, and Braile Biomédica S.A.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In May 2023, Terumo Aortic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Relay Pro Thoracic Stent-Graft device for the treatment of dissection and transection in the U.S.

In April 2022, Terumo Aortic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Thoraflex Hybrid Frozen Elephant Trunk (FET) device for commercial sale in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with complex aortic arch disease.

In May 2025, MicroPort Endovascular MedTech, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation, received CE MDR (Medical Device Regulation (EU) 2017/745) certification and market approval in Egypt.

In April 2025, MicroPort Endovascular MedTech, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation, announced that its Talos Thoracic Stent Graft System (Talos) received marketing approval in Brazil and Argentina, thus improving patient access to advanced aortic therapies.

