UAE Luxury Jewelry Market Valued at USD 1.24 Billion in 2025, Set to Grow at 10.36% CAGR Through 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Premium Designs | Top Companies (Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Damas & Others) - MarkNtel Advisors

NEW DELHI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarkNtel Advisors, a leading market research and consulting firm, has released its latest comprehensive study on the the UAE luxury jewelry market, valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2025, is on a growth trajectory with a projected CAGR of 10.36% through 2030, fueled by rising bridal jewelry demand. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for bridal jewelry, influenced by cultural practices and high-net-worth individuals in the region. Other factors, such as a flourishing tourism sector and the rise of online marketplaces, further contribute to this optimistic forecast. As a hub for luxury shopping, the UAE is cementing its position as a crucial player in the global luxury jewelry landscape.

The UAE luxury jewelry market encompasses a wide range of high-end jewelry products, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings, made from precious materials such as gold, diamonds, and gemstones. With a rich cultural heritage that places immense value on luxury jewelry, the UAE serves not only local buyers but also tourists who view their purchases as investments. The importance of this market is underscored by its role in traditional ceremonies and weddings, solidifying luxury jewelry as a staple in Emirati culture. As luxury consumption continues to rise, the market's potential remains high, reflecting consumer preferences for quality and exclusivity

Scope of the UAE luxury jewelry Market Report Details

Market Size (2025) - USD 1.24 Billion

- USD 1.24 Billion Forecasted Value (2030 )- USD 2.24 Billion

)- USD 2.24 Billion CAGR (2026-2030 )-10.36%

)-10.36% Leading Region - Dubai

- Dubai Dominant Platform - Offline Distribution

- Offline Distribution Top Application -Bridal Jewelry

Notable Players- Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Damas, Graff, MKS Jewellery, Arqa Jewellery, Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery, Galfa, and others

UAE luxury jewelry Market Key Drivers 2030

Increasing Bridal Jewelry Demand: The wedding season in the UAE significantly boosts luxury jewelry sales, particularly bridal adornments, with cultural traditions emphasizing gold and diamond usage. Tourism Surge: An influx of affluent tourists enhances the demand for high-end jewelry, with visitors often seeking unique pieces as investments or souvenirs from their travels. Online Market Expansion: The growth of e-commerce platforms allows luxury jewelry brands to reach broader audiences, facilitating easy access and convenience for customers. Cultural Significance: The ongoing importance of jewelry in cultural events and ceremonies drives continuous demand, reinforcing consumers' inclination toward premium jewelry options.

Opportunities and Challenges in the UAE Luxury Jewelry Market (2026-2030)

Opportunities:

Increased Demand for Heritage & Artisanal Designs: Consumers, especially younger demographics, are seeking unique pieces that reflect cultural stories and traditional craftsmanship. Growth of Online Distribution Channels: The surge in e-commerce provides brands with expanded reach, enabling easy access to luxury jewelry. Rising Tourism: The influx of high-spending tourists boosts demand for luxury jewelry, providing open avenues for sales and promotions. Digital Innovation: The integration of Augmented Reality (AR) for virtual try-ons enhances consumer interaction, increasing purchase confidence. Wedding Season Demand: The ongoing popularity of destination weddings increases the demand for luxury bridal jewelry.

Challenges:

Risk of Counterfeit Products: The prevalence of counterfeit luxury jewelry undermines consumer confidence and poses a threat to brand integrity. Economic Fluctuations: Economic downturns or changes in consumer spending can adversely impact luxury sales. Increasing Operational Costs: The necessity for enhanced security measures against counterfeiting and maintaining brand exclusivity can increase operational expenses. Market Saturation: With many international brands entering the market, existing companies face intense competition, which could lead to price wars and reduced margins. Consumer Behavior Shifts: Changes in consumer preferences, especially among younger buyers who may prioritize experiences over luxury goods, could impact sales.

These points highlight the dynamic landscape of the UAE luxury jewelry market, presenting both opportunities for growth and challenges that companies must navigate effectively.

UAE luxury jewelry Market Analysis 2030

By Product: Necklaces: Leading segment, accounting for over 30% of the market share due to cultural significance Rings: Popular among millennials and engaging celebrities, enhancing their desirability. Bracelets: Gaining traction as customization trends influence buying behaviors. Earrings: Significant growth driven by fashion trends and social media influences. By Material Type: Gold: Remains the most favored material due to its cultural resonance and perceived value. Diamonds: Increasingly sought after for their luxury appeal. Gemstones: Growing interest in unique, colorful pieces attracts diverse buyers. Platinum & Others: Emerging markets responding to demands for high-quality alternatives. By Gender: Women: Dominates luxury jewelry purchases with a focus on bridal and fashion pieces. Men: Increasingly participating in luxury categories, particularly for watches and formal jewelry. Kids: Niche market influencing purchases through gifting trends. By Distribution Channel: Offline: Accounts for 57% of market share, with consumers valuing direct interaction and personalized service. Online: Rampant growth due to convenience and broader accessibility for luxury brands.

Dubai leads the UAE luxury jewelry market by 2030

Dubai leads the UAE luxury jewelry market, holding approximately 52.73% of the total share. Factors including its status as a duty-free zone and hosting international jewelry exhibitions contribute to this dominance. Abu Dhabi follows closely, with significant investment in retail spaces. The Northern Emirates also show potential growth, with emerging retail opportunities catering to local and tourist demands.

Top UAE Luxury Jewelry Market Companies: Players, Analysis 2030

The UAE luxury jewelry market features several top-tier companies, including:

Cartier : Well-known for its exclusive pieces and custom offerings, enhancing customer loyalty.

: Well-known for its exclusive pieces and custom offerings, enhancing customer loyalty. Tiffany & Co. : Focuses on unique designs and sustainable sourcing to meet rising consumer expectations.

: Focuses on unique designs and sustainable sourcing to meet rising consumer expectations. Bulgari : Integrates Italian craftsmanship with modern designs, appealing to affluent consumers.

: Integrates Italian craftsmanship with modern designs, appealing to affluent consumers. Graff : Specializes in high-end diamonds, attracting collectors and investors.

: Specializes in high-end diamonds, attracting collectors and investors. MKS Jewellery: Blends heritage and contemporary styles, catering to local tastes and preferences.

UAE Luxury Jewelry Market Recent Development:

February 2025: Cartier exhibited its 300 new unique pieces of high luxury Jewelry for sale, under "A Journey of Wonders" that promised to be a celebration of culture, artistry, and the enduring spirit of the UAE.

November 2024: Van Cleef & Arpels unveiled its "Treasure Island" high Jewelry collection in Miami, which is available for sale in the UAE as well. It is inspired by the world imagined by Robert Louis Stevenson in the classic adventure novel of the same name, Treasure Island.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2030, the UAE luxury jewelry market is expected to benefit from technological innovations, including virtual try-on options using augmented reality. As online shopping becomes more prevalent, companies will explore opportunities for deeper consumer engagement through digital platforms. Moreover, a growing emphasis on heritage and artisanal designs presents prospects for brands to respond to consumer desires for authenticity and uniqueness.

Frequenty Asked Question:

What is the expected CAGR of the UAE luxury jewelry market?

The UAE luxury jewelry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% from 2026 to 2030.

What are the key growth drivers for this market?

Key drivers include increasing bridal jewelry demand, a surge in tourism, the expansion of online markets, and cultural significance.

Which segments dominate the UAE luxury jewelry market?

Necklaces lead the market, followed by rings and bracelets, with gold as the preferred material.

Who are the major competitors in the UAE luxury jewelry market?

Major companies include Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Graff, and MKS Jewellery.

What innovations are expected to shape the future of the market?

Technological advancements like virtual try-ons and a focus on artisanal designs are anticipated to influence market dynamics.

