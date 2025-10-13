PriceLabs inc: Awayday Selects PriceLabs as Preferred Revenue Management Partner to Power Growth

Leading full-service property management company Awayday has announced PriceLabs as its preferred revenue management partner to optimize revenue across its network of more than 11,500 vacation rentals across the U.S.

The partnership is poised to set a new standard in professional, high-quality property management, combining Awayday's scale and operational excellence with PriceLabs' best-in-class, AI-powered technology. Awayday has been rapidly growing its properties and brands under management, combining a local focus with national scale. To power this expansion, Awayday sought an innovative partner capable of meeting the complex demands of a large-scale, diverse property portfolio, with a team of revenue managers handling thousands of properties across the U.S.

Awayday's decision came after a comprehensive evaluation process, including data science deep dives and head-to-head comparisons of various platforms. PriceLabs distinguished itself through the superior accuracy of its pricing algorithm, seamless user interface and a human approach to partnership.

Eric Schueller, EVP Revenue at Awayday , said: "As we scale, we need a partner whose vision for the future of revenue management aligns with our own - one where intelligent algorithms and smart revenue managers work together to drive superior results. We were looking for a true technology leader. PriceLabs' advanced algorithm, combined with its intuitive user experience, gives our team the confidence that we can calibrate our pricing effectively and deliver the best possible returns for our homeowners. We have been impressed by the platform's evolution and the team's deep understanding of our needs."

Anurag Verma, Co-Founder of PriceLabs , said: "We have immense respect for how the Awayday team has executed its vision and built a high-quality organization at scale. This partnership is a significant win and a powerful validation of our platform's ability to perform for the industry's top professional operators. We are thrilled to partner with a team that thinks so clearly about the future and we are excited to support their continued growth."

This partnership underscores PriceLabs' continued expansion and success in serving enterprise-level vacation rental companies, both in optimizing revenue and supporting robust reporting needs.

About PriceLabs

PriceLabs is a global revenue management platform for the hospitality industry. Operating since 2014, it powers pricing for 500,000+ listings worldwide. Learn more at Pricelabs.co.

About Awayday

Awayday is a leading vacation rental property platform composed of 30 local brands in vacation-focused destinations across the U.S. With more than 11,000 exclusive properties managed, Awayday provides property owners with a fully integrated suite of local services, including rental bookings, cleaning and housekeeping, maintenance and repairs, unit inspections, equipment rentals, and 24/7 customer support. For more, visit www.awayday.com .

