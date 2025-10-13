Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - OysterLink's new analysis shows Texas is now the top state for hospitality job growth. With a fast-growing population, major company moves, and a booming convention scene, several Texas cities rank among the nation's leaders in hospitality hiring, creating a statewide surge in open jobs.

Texas cities show booming hospitality job growth, led by Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Houston

Key Highlights from the Data:

Austin, TX , stands out with 106 Hotel Manager openings (#2 nationally) and 98 Restaurant Manager jobs (#1 nationally) as of September 2025.

, is also strong, with 94 Restaurant Manager postings and 93 Cashier openings. Fort Worth, TX, shows high demand with 87 Housekeeper jobs, while Houston, TX, follows closely with 85 Bartender listings.

"Texas is clearly the country's hospitality powerhouse right now," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "What's striking is how broad the hiring is - from management to front-line service - across so many cities."

What This Means for Job Seekers and Employers

For job seekers: Texas offers big opportunities, especially for managers, chefs, and bartenders. Strong demand means better chances for higher pay and benefits.

Texas offers big opportunities, especially for managers, chefs, and bartenders. Strong demand means better chances for higher pay and benefits. For employers: Competition for talent is fierce. Businesses need to offer strong salaries, relocation support, and stand out as top employers to attract and keep staff.

