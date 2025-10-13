Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Undisputed Legal Inc. ("Undisputed"), a technology-enabled legal support services company, has announced the expansion of its operations with the opening of a new office at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20006. This strategic location places the company in the heart of the nation's capital, strengthening its ability to support federal courts, government agencies, foreign embassies, and consulates with international process service.

The Washington, D.C. office builds on the company's recent growth following the opening of its corporate headquarters at One World Trade Center in New York City. Together, these offices highlight Undisputed's role as a national and international leader in process service and litigation logistics, providing comprehensive support for clients with local, interstate, and cross-border legal requirements.

Undisputed's technology-driven platform allows clients to place service orders online within minutes, streamlining access to professional process service and investigation services. The system integrates secure tracking, real-time updates, and compliance-focused features, ensuring timely execution in matters ranging from federal subpoenas to treaty-based service under the Hague Service Convention.





"Washington, D.C. represents the intersection of domestic law, international diplomacy, and cross-border litigation," said Brian B. Ricks, Founder, President & CEO of Undisputed Legal Inc. "By establishing a presence here, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing reliable, technology-enabled legal support for federal agencies, foreign embassies, and international law firms navigating complex legal frameworks."

Vice President Nasim Dehghani added, "Our focus is not only on building secure and scalable technology, but also on ensuring the client experience is intuitive and responsive. The Washington office strengthens our ability to assist diplomatic missions and multinational organizations with international process service, ensuring that every interaction is both efficient and compliant."

Undisputed provides legal support in all 50 U.S. states and over 120 countries worldwide, serving federal, state, and city agencies, law firms, attorneys, and the general public. With offices in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and now Washington, D.C., the company continues to deliver both regional accessibility and global reach.

Undisputed is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (since 2014) and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including the National Association of Professional Process Servers, the New York State Professional Process Server Association, the American Legal and Financial Network, and theNational Creditors Bar Association, among others.

With its Washington, D.C. expansion, advanced technology platform, and deep expertise in subpoena service, Undisputed Legal Inc. reinforces its mission to modernize legal support services while strengthening relationships with diplomatic missions and supporting international compliance efforts.

