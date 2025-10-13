Cyprus will replace its current net metering and billing schemes with a new, market-based self-consumption model from January 2026, as the island's electricity sector opens to competition.The Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry has confirmed that the country's current net metering and net billing schemes will end on Dec. 31. A new self-consumption framework, designed by the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority (CERA), will take effect from Jan. 1, 2026. Net metering now applies to residential PV systems and credits solar generation at the retail rate, while net billing covers commercial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...