DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Cardiovascular Drugs Market Size to Reach US$ 247.8 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Cases and Lifestyle Changes | According to DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiovascular drugs market was valued at US$ 174.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 247.8 billion by 2033, achieving a CAGR of 4.0% from 2025 to 2033, fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases linked to aging populations and changing lifestyles, such as unhealthy diets and reduced physical activity.

This market is undergoing significant transformation driven by advances in drug development and the integration of tech-enabled care solutions. The continued rise in cardiovascular disease cases, coupled with greater patient awareness and adoption of personalized therapies, is supporting robust market growth. Additionally, the report highlights that collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and digital health firms are set to accelerate the rollout of next-generation therapies, paving the way for long-term growth and enhanced patient outcomes in the cardiovascular drugs sector.

Anticoagulants Segment is Likely to Dominate Cardiovascular Drugs Market as New Therapies and Lipid-Lowering Drugs Gain Momentum

The cardiovascular drugs market consists of key segments including antihypertensive, antihyperlipidemic, anticoagulant, and antiplatelet drugs. Anticoagulants, essential for treating serious conditions, currently hold the largest market share due to their critical role and relatively higher cost. This segment is also expected to expand the fastest, with leading drugs like Eliquis driving growth.

Cholesterol-lowering drugs-such as statins and PCSK9 inhibitors-are seeing rapid uptake as cases of dyslipidemia and lifestyle-related cardiovascular disorders increase. There's also a growing trend for combination therapies and next-generation drug classes that are being adopted to address ever-evolving cardiovascular health needs.

By Disease Indication Type, the Hypertension Segment is Expected to Record the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Hypertension accounted for the largest share of the cardiovascular drugs market, thanks to its widespread occurrence, early screening efforts, and rising health concerns. Increased diagnosis and awareness have led to greater use of antihypertensive drugs, fueling steady market expansion.

Meanwhile, the heart failure segment is poised for the most rapid growth, spurred by an aging global population and the growing rate of related health conditions, which are driving up demand for targeted heart failure therapies. Ongoing advancements in medicine are also accelerating the adoption of new drugs for heart failure as treatment needs change.

North America Dominates Cardiovascular Drugs Market with Strong R&D, High Disease Prevalence, and Ongoing Drug Innovations

North America led the cardiovascular drugs market in 2024, generating USD 27.67 billion, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, regular introduction of new drugs, and robust research and development activity are central to sustaining this growth.

Increased public awareness, advanced healthcare systems, and common risk factors like diabetes continue to elevate the need for cardiovascular medications. Additionally, ongoing investments and pharmaceutical innovation further support the strong adoption and development of new treatments. As a result, North America remains a frontrunner in both cardiovascular drug consumption and industry innovation.

Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Hub for Cardiovascular Drugs Amid Healthcare Advances

Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest-growing cardiovascular drugs market, driven by a rising number of cardiovascular diseases due to population growth and lifestyle changes. Expanded healthcare access and significant investments from both government and private sectors are enhancing the use of cardiovascular drugs in the region. Ongoing innovations, clinical trials, and health awareness campaigns are further supporting market expansion. Reforms in healthcare and faster regulatory approvals are accelerating the introduction of advanced treatments in Asia Pacific. Overall, the region's supportive ecosystem and proactive initiatives continue to push rapid market growth.

Europe and Emerging Regions Drive Global Growth in Cardiovascular Drugs Market Amid Rising CVD Cases

Europe is expected to see significant growth in cardiovascular drugs due to cardiovascular diseases causing over half of all deaths in the region. Key countries driving this growth include the U.K., France, and Germany, supported by advanced healthcare systems and increasing awareness. The Latin America market is also expected to grow strongly with rising cardiovascular disease prevalence. The Middle East and Africa will likely experience steady market expansion due to growing CVD cases. Overall, regional healthcare improvements and investment in treatments contribute to rising demand for cardiovascular drugs across these regions.

Major companies in the cardiovascular therapeutics drugs market

Top companies in the global cardiovascular drugs market include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Novartis, Bristol Myer Squibb, Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelhein, Roche and among others.

Recent Developments in the Market

In August 2025, Roche and Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) announced their decision to launch a Phase III cardiovascular outcomes trial (CVOT) to assess whether zilebesiran, an RNAi therapeutic, can reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. This decision builds on insights from the comprehensive KARDIA Phase II program including KARDIA 1, KARDIA 2, and the most recent KARDIA-3 study which evaluated the efficacy and safety of zilebesiran in patients with uncontrolled hypertension at high cardiovascular risk, all receiving two to four standard-of-care antihypertensive therapies.

In June 2025, Cadila Pharmaceuticals has launched Biscado (Bisoprolol), marking its foray into the beta-blocker therapy segment for the management of cardiovascular diseases in India.

