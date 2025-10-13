MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.: MiTAC Computing Showcases Future-Ready AI Cluster Solutions at the 2025 OCP Global Summit to Empower Open and Energy-Efficient Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the 2025 OCP Global Summit (October 13-16, San Jose, CA) , Booth C14. Under the theme "From AI Server to Cluster - Open for Growth. Built to Cool." MiTAC will showcase modular, scalable infrastructures advancing from single AI servers to full clusters, powered by cutting-edge liquid-cooling and sustainable designs.

Teaming up with AMD, Broadcom, CoolIT, Intel, Micron, Murata, NVIDIA, and Solidigm, MiTAC continues to drive open computing innovation and energy-efficient data center evolution.

From Server to Cluster | From Air-Cooled to Liquid-Cooled, From AI to HPC - Showcasing Complete Data Center Solutions

At the summit, MiTAC Computing presents both OCP ORv3 and EIA standard racks, covering next-generation open and enterprise data center architectures.

OCP ORv3 Liquid-Cooled Rack - Supports up to 14 C2811Z5 multi-node servers powered by AMD EPYC 9005 series processors. Integrated Murata 33kW Power Shelf MWOCES-211-P-D and CoolIT 200kW CHx200+ In-Rack CDU deliver efficient power and thermal management for high-density deployments. The system's open, modular design with MiTAC Lake Erie storage modules provides seamless compute, storage, and network integration, enabling an effortless upgrade path from server to cluster.

EIA Air-Cooled Rack - Configured with MiTAC G8825Z5 AI servers using AMD Instinct MI350X/MI325X GPUs, this 45U rack integrates a Dell Z9864F-ON switch featuring the Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset for 800G high-speed interconnect, along with MiTAC GC68C-B8056 management server and MiTAC TS70A-B8056 storage server. The result is rapid, compatible AI and HPC cluster deployment within existing infrastructure, enabling enterprises to scale efficiently from single server to cluster.

Live Demo: Open Firmware for Transparent and Secure Data Centers

At Booth C14, MiTAC Computing will host a live demonstration featuring OpenBMC and Open Platform Firmware (OPF), developed in collaboration with the Open Source Firmware Foundation, ISVs, and the open hardware community. The demo showcases Redfish-based unified server management, with Coreboot, LinuxBoot, and UEFI options that reduce POST time by up to 50%. It also integrates Broadcom MegaRAID 9560-16i / 9660-16i RAID cards to enhance data reliability and security. MiTAC Computing will further unveil an OPF proof-of-concept (PoC) on AMD EPYC 9005/9004 processor platforms, validating real-hardware scalability and transparency for future data center evolution.

After showcasing its cluster-level solutions and open firmware innovations, MiTAC Computing will also present a complete server portfolio spanning AI, HPC, cloud, and enterprise applications, highlighting its ability to scale from single servers to full clusters and deliver end-to-end solutions.

AI Computing Platforms | Liquid Cooling and GPU Acceleration for Large-Scale Training and Generative AI

G4527G6: A 4U server based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture, with dual Intel ® Xeon ® 6767P CPUs, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and Solidigm D7-P5520 SSDs. Combining GPU parallel computing with high-speed storage, it is designed for deep learning, computer vision, and enterprise AI development.





Xeon 6767P CPUs, supporting up to 8 NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs and Solidigm D7-P5520 SSDs. Combining GPU parallel computing with high-speed storage, it is designed for deep learning, computer vision, and enterprise AI development. G4826Z5: Making its debut at the summit, this high-density liquid-cooled GPU platform supports up to eight AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs and AMD EPYC 9005/9004 series processors. With 24 DDR5-6400 memory slots and full CPU/GPU liquid cooling, it ensures consistent performance for dense deployments. Equipped with the Broadcom P2200G network adapter, the G4826Z5 delivers high-speed, low-latency connectivity and stands as MiTAC's flagship liquid-cooled system at this year's exhibition.

HPC and Cloud Best Practices | OCP-Compliant Platforms for Scalable Workloads

C2811Z5: An OCP-compliant, liquid-cooled, high-density multi-node server powered by AMD EPYC 9005 series processors. Each node supports up to 12 DDR5-6400 memory slots and 3TB capacity, with NVMe E1.S storage paired with Micron 9550 NVMe SSDs, for consistent performance in bandwidth-intensive workloads. Designed for HPC workloads such as simulation and engineering, its liquid cooling boosts thermal efficiency and system reliability.





Capri 3: An OCP-based cloud server platform offering modularity and flexible expansion, integrated with the Broadcom N1400GD network adapter for high-speed, stable connectivity. Ideal for cloud virtualization, software-defined storage, and data lake architectures, it provides agile scalability for modern data center deployments.

Enterprise Data Processing & Storage | Reliable Performance and Flexible Expansion for Data-Intensive Applications

R1520G6: A 1U enterprise server powered by Intel ® Xeon ® 6700P processors, equipped with Micron DDR5 DRAM and Micron 6550 ION NVMe SSDs. Optimized for memory-intensive and sustained read/write workloads, it delivers high performance and reliability for demanding enterprise environments.





Xeon 6700P processors, equipped with Micron DDR5 DRAM and Micron 6550 ION NVMe SSDs. Optimized for memory-intensive and sustained read/write workloads, it delivers high performance and reliability for demanding enterprise environments. R2520G6: A 2U dual-processor server supporting up to 24 NVMe U.2 SSDs, featuring Solidigm D7-PS1010 PCIe 5.0 drives for long-term performance stability. Designed for data storage, big data analytics, and AI data preprocessing, it enables enterprises to turn massive datasets into real-time insights for smarter decision-making.

In addition to its full rack-level solutions and live demonstrations, MiTAC Computing will host two Executive Sessions on October 14 to explore the future of AI clusters and the architectural evolution of sustainable data centers.

MiTAC Computing sincerely invites industry leaders and partners to visit Booth C14 to experience its latest server and cluster solutions firsthand and join the company in exploring the innovative journey "From Server to Cluster."

