City of Zhongshan: Sunwen West Road Pedestrian Street Reopens, Reviving a Century-Old Charm

ZHONGSHAN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Sunwen West Road Pedestrian Street in Zhongshan-a landmark that carries over a century of history-is making a dazzling return, showcasing the city's unique cultural charm in a brand-new light. Built in the early 20th century, Sunwen West Road has long been a cradle of Xiangshan culture and a hub of commercial prosperity.

Its origins can be traced back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), and by the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) periods, the area had already become a bustling marketplace. In the 1930s, this 500-meter stretch was lined with more than a hundred shops, reflecting the city's vibrant trading heritage as a hometown of overseas Chinese. In 1995, it was designated Guangdong's first national-level historic and cultural block. However, over time, the old street faced declining foot traffic and outdated businesses amid rapid urban development.

To restore its vitality, Zhongshan has launched a comprehensive preservation and revitalization project since 2021. Guided by the principle of "restoring the old to its original appearance," the project team meticulously refurbished every architectural detail of the iconic qilou (arcade-style) buildings-from terrazzo floors and gilded wooden beams to traditional shop signs and original timber structures. The renovation not only preserved the street's historic charm but also introduced new cultural and creative spaces, heritage workshops, and specialty dining, breathing new life into the century-old street.

On September 28, 2025, Sunwen West Road Pedestrian Street reopened to the public. To capture this historic moment, the film production team employed an innovative one-take drone shot, guiding viewers on a smooth aerial journey through arcade corridors, cultural and creative spaces, and traditional performance scenes-like traveling through time itself. In post-production, game-inspired interactive visual effects were creatively integrated into the live-action footage, allowing younger audiences to experience and appreciate traditional culture in a fresh, immersive way.

This production is not just a technical breakthrough-it is also an innovative experiment in cultural storytelling. It shows international audiences that heritage preservation and modern creativity can blend seamlessly, allowing historic districts to retain their authenticity while embracing new vitality. With the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, the successful revitalization of Sunwen West Road Pedestrian Street will serve as a new window for the world to experience Zhongshan's rich history and culture, while offering a distinctive "Zhongshan model" for global urban renewal.

