Linney Chooses Screendragon Agency Management Software to Power Growth and Efficiency

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK creative marketing agency Linney Create has selected Screendragon software to power growth and enhance efficiency for its customers and teams.

It is adopting Screendragon's best-in-class Agency Management platform as part of its ongoing commitment to combine creative excellence with robust operational systems.

Linney Create is part of Nottinghamshire-based Linney, a full-service connected marketing partner for some of the world's biggest brands. Screendragon's software will provide real-time visibility of projects, smarter resource allocation and future-ready capabilities that reduce manual work, streamline workflows and deliver actionable insights.

Linney Create Co-Director Maria Ottewell said:

"We have a long history of identifying and investing in technology and innovation that supports our work and delivers competitive advantage."

"Screendragon's software will reinforce Linney Create's reputation for efficiency, transparency and speed across a client base that already values our focus on fast delivery, seamless collaboration and measurable outcomes."

"With AI capabilities embedded into the platform, we're optimising today's workflows while preparing our business and clients for the next generation of intelligent, data-driven connected marketing operations."

Fergus Ashe, Chief Commercial Officer at Screendragon, added:

"We're delighted to welcome Linney Create to our growing community of forward-thinking agencies. Our platform is designed to help leading creative organisations run smarter and scale faster. We're excited to see how Linney Create teams will harness both our workflow automation and AI features to deliver even more impact for their clients."

Implementation of Screendragon's software will begin later this year, with phased adoption across Linney Create's teams and a full rollout planned for February 2026.

About Linney Create

Linney Create is part of Linney, a full-service connected marketing partner that brings together the right people, creativity and technology to solve complex marketing challenges. Linney Create's designers, writers, researchers, filmmakers and social media content creators focus on the powerful moments when people interact most closely with brands - on screen, in print and in person.

About Screendragon

Screendragon is a leading provider of Agency Management software. Its platform enables agencies and creative teams to plan, manage, track, and deliver projects more efficiently through resource management, workflow automation, collaboration tools and AI-powered insights.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792758/Screendragon.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792757/Screendragon_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linney-chooses-screendragon-agency-management-software-to-power-growth-and-efficiency-302582189.html