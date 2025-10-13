Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 17:14
29,970 Euro
+0,67 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 17:54 Uhr
Nomination Committee for the ASSA ABLOY 2026 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of ASSA ABLOY AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting:

- Johan Menckel, Investment AB Latour, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

- Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB

- Caroline Sjösten, Swedbank Robur Fonder

- Carina Silberg, Alecta

- Yvonne Sörberg, Handelsbanken Fonder

The Chairman of the Board, Johan Hjertonsson, has been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2026 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and the other Board members as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes to the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on 28 April 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@assaabloy.com.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/nomination-committee-for-the-assa-abloy-2026-annual-general-meeting,c4249345

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4249345/3719096.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-for-the-assa-abloy-2026-annual-general-meeting-302582198.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
