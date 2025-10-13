PRESS RELEASE Paris, October 13, 2025 - 5.45 pm

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

TOUAX signs a new Green Loan to finance its Freight Railcars division

TOUAX announces the renewal of its freight railcars financing with its commercial banks for a total amount of €163 million. This contract has once again been qualified as Green Loan.

After securing a €50 million financing with the European Investment Bank (EIB) in April 2025 for its Freight Railcars division, TOUAX strengthens its investment capacity with dedicated credit lines, with the option to increase by a further €30 million.

The maturity of the debt has been significantly extended with this new 7-year contract, which complements the 14-year financing granted by the EIB.

This facility provides a high level of stability for the Freight Railcars division and enables both the refinancing of its existing asset portfolio and the financing of new projects. TOUAX Rail is now well positioned to take advantage of new growing opportunities.

TOUAX Rail is at the heart of sustainable transport in Europe where it leases freight wagons daily. This operation is part of the ESG roadmap implemented by the Group, to enable its customers achieving savings in their supply chain through low-carbon way of transportation, thereby contributing to environmental protection. The Group meets high standards of compliance with best societal and governance practices.

The arranging banks are Crédit Agricole CIB, Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, ING Bank, branch of ING DiBa AG, and La Banque Postale.

TOUAX was advised by Norton Rose Fulbright and McCann FitzGerald and the lenders by White & Case.

UPCOMING EVENTS

March 18, 2026: Press Release on 2025 annual results (French / English)

March 18, 2026: Presentation of 2025 annual results in Paris (in French)

March 19, 2026: Presentation of 2025 annual results (video conference in English)





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Growth® Paris (ALTOU - Code ISIN FR0000033003).

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAXSEITOSEI - ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 11 +33 1 46 96 18 00

Attachment