Syensqo SA: Acquisition of own shares

Press release (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases) Communiqué de presse (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases) Persbericht (https://www.syensqo.com/en/newsroom/news-and-press-releases)

Regulated

Acquisition of own shares

Brussels, October 13, 2025 - 17:45 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo" or the "Company") pursues its Share Buyback Program (or the "Program") announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million.

The fourth tranche began on July 31, 2025 and will cover a maximum amount of up to €50 million (of the €300 million Program). The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this tranche.

In the framework of this tranche, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 66,000 Syensqo shares in the period from October 6 , 2025 up to and including October 10, 2025, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 06-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.81 133,628.00 66.36 67.32 06-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.73 734,039.90 66.36 67.28 07-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.90 133,800.40 66.26 67.52 07-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.93 736,230.00 66.22 67.52 08-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.42 132,836.00 66.14 66.86 08-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.67 733,337.00 66.16 66.88 09-Oct-25 CEUX 1,987 67.12 133,369.23 66.78 67.52 09-Oct-25 XBRU 11,013 67.08 738,721.20 66.82 67.52 10-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.04 132,081.20 65.22 66.86 10-Oct-25 XBRU 12,000 65.27 783,282.00 65.02 66.92 Total

66,000

4,391,325





As of October 10, 2025, the Company held a total of 1,681,858 own shares, spread out as follows:

143,455 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the third tranche of the Share Buyback Program, and yet to be cancelled;

141,000 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the fourth tranche of the Share Buyback Program;

746,031 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on October 23, 2024;

651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information/major-shareholders)"), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.





About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and healthcare applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Learn more at www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Useful links

Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)

Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)

Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)

Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)

Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)

Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)

Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)

Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Acquisition d'actions propres

Bruxelles, le 13 octobre 2025 - 17:45 CET

Conformément à l'article 7:215 du Code belge des sociétés et des associations, Syensqo SA (« Syensqo » ou la « Société ») poursuit son programme de rachat d'actions (ou le « Programme ») annoncé le 30 septembre 2024, portant sur un montant maximum de €300 millions.

La quatrième tranche a débuté le 31 juillet 2025 pour un montant maximum pouvant aller jusqu'à 50 millions € (dans le cadre du programme de 300 millions €). La Société a l'intention d'annuler toutes les actions acquises dans le cadre de cette tranche.

Dans le cadre de cette tranche, Syensqo annonce qu'elle a racheté 66 000 actions Syensqo dans la période du 06 octobre au 10 octobre 2025 inclus, comme suit:

Date d'achat Marché / MTF Nombre d'actions Prix ??moyen payé (€) Total (€) Prix payé ??le plus bas (€) Prix payé ??le plus haut (€) 06-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.81 133,628.00 66.36 67.32 06-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.73 734,039.90 66.36 67.28 07-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.90 133,800.40 66.26 67.52 07-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.93 736,230.00 66.22 67.52 08-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.42 132,836.00 66.14 66.86 08-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.67 733,337.00 66.16 66.88 09-Oct-25 CEUX 1,987 67.12 133,369.23 66.78 67.52 09-Oct-25 XBRU 11,013 67.08 738,721.20 66.82 67.52 10-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.04 132,081.20 65.22 66.86 10-Oct-25 XBRU 12,000 65.27 783,282.00 65.02 66.92 Total

66,000

4,391,325





Au 10 octobre 2025, la Société détenait un total de 1,681,858 actions propres, réparties comme suit :

143,455 actions Syensqo dans le cadre de la troisième tranche du programme de rachat d'actions et qui doivent encore être annulées.

141,000 actions Syensqo acquises dans le cadre de la quatrième tranche du programme de rachat d'actions ;

746,031 actions Syensqo dans le cadre du programme de rachat d'actions LTIP qui a pris fin le 23 octobre 2024 et

651,372 actions Syensqo par Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information/major-shareholders)"), une filiale indirecte détenue à 100 % par Syensqo.

A propos de Syensqo

Syensqo est une entreprise fondée sur la science qui développe des solutions novatrices permettant d'améliorer notre façon de vivre, de travailler, de voyager et de nous divertir. Inspirés par les congrès scientifiques initiés par Ernest Solvay en 1911, nous réunissons des talents brillants qui repoussent sans cesse les limites de la science et de l'innovation au profit de nos clients, avec plus de 13 000 employés.

Nous développons des solutions qui contribuent à offrir des produits plus sûrs, plus propres et plus durables, que l'on retrouve dans l'habitat, l'alimentation, et les biens de consommation, les avions, les voitures, les batteries, les appareils électroniques et les soins de santé. Notre force d'innovation nous permet de concrétiser l'ambition d'une économie circulaire et d'explorer des technologies révolutionnaires qui feront progresser l'humanité.

Plus d'informations sur www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Informations prospectives

Ce communiqué peut contenir des informations prospectives. Les déclarations prospectives décrivent les attentes, plans, stratégies, objectifs, événements futurs ou intentions. La réalisation des déclarations prospectives contenues dans ce communiqué est sujette à des risques et à des incertitudes en raison d'un certain nombre de facteurs, y compris des facteurs économiques d'ordre général, les fluctuations des taux d'intérêt et des taux de change; l'évolution des conditions de marché, la concurrence des produits, la nature du développement d'un produit, l'impact des acquisitions et des désinvestissements, des restructurations, du retrait de certains produits; du processus d'approbation réglementaire, des scénarii globaux des projets de R&I et d'autres éléments inhabituels. Par conséquent, les résultats réels ou événements futurs peuvent différer sensiblement de ceux exprimés ou implicites dans ces déclarations prospectives. Si de tels risques connus ou inconnus ou des incertitudes se concrétisent, ou si nos hypothèses s'avéraient inexactes, les résultats réels pourraient différer considérablement de ceux anticipés. La société ne s'engage nullement à mettre à jour publiquement ses déclarations prospectives.

Liens utiles

Informations financières (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)

Stratégie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)

Le titre Syensqo (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)

Obligations et notation financière (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)

Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)

Webcasts, podcasts et présentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)

Rapport Annuel Intégré (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)

S'inscrire à notre liste de diffusion (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Verwerving van eigen aandelen

Brussel, 13 oktober 2025 - 17u45 CET

In overeenstemming met artikel 7:215 van het Belgische Wetboek van Vennootschappen en Verenigingen zet Syensqo SA ("Syensqo" of de "Vennootschap") zijn aandeleninkoopprogramma (of het "Programma"), aangekondigd op 30 september 2024, voort voor een bedrag van maximaal €300 miljoen.

De vierde tranche begon op 31 juli 2025 en zal een maximumbedrag van €50 miljoen dekken (onder het Programma van €300 miljoen). De Vennootschap heeft de intentie om alle aandelen die zijn verworven via deze tranche, te annuleren.

Als onderdeel van deze tranche kondigt Syensqo aan dat het 66,000 Syensqo-aandelen heeft ingekocht in de periode van 6 oktober tot en met 10 oktober 2025, als volgt:

Verwervings-



datum Markt / MTF Aantal aandelen Gemiddelde betaalde prijs (€) Totaal (€) Laagste betaalde prijs (€) Hoogste betaalde prijs (€) 06-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.81 133,628.00 66.36 67.32 06-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.73 734,039.90 66.36 67.28 07-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.90 133,800.40 66.26 67.52 07-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.93 736,230.00 66.22 67.52 08-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.42 132,836.00 66.14 66.86 08-Oct-25 XBRU 11,000 66.67 733,337.00 66.16 66.88 09-Oct-25 CEUX 1,987 67.12 133,369.23 66.78 67.52 09-Oct-25 XBRU 11,013 67.08 738,721.20 66.82 67.52 10-Oct-25 CEUX 2,000 66.04 132,081.20 65.22 66.86 10-Oct-25 XBRU 12,000 65.27 783,282.00 65.02 66.92 Total

66,000

4,391,325





Op 10 oktober 2025 bezat de Vennootschap in totaal 1,681,858 eigen aandelen, als volgt verdeeld:

143,455 Syensqo-aandelen in het kader van de derde tranche van het aandeleninkoopprogramma, en nog te annuleren.

141,000 Syensqo-aandelen in het kader van de vierde tranche van het huidige programma ;

746,031 Syensqo-aandelen in het kader van het LTIP Share Buyback Program dat eindigde op 23 oktober 2024;

651,372 Syensqo-aandelen door Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM"), een volledige indirecte dochteronderneming van de Vennootschap.

Over Syensqo

Syensqo is een wetenschapsbedrijf dat baanbrekende oplossingen ontwikkelt die de manier waarop we leven, werken, reizen en ons vermaken verbeteren. Geïnspireerd door de wetenschappelijke raden die Ernest Syensqo in 1911 organiseerde, brengen we het briljante talent samen dat de grenzen van wetenschap en innovatie verlegt ten voordele van onze klanten, met een wereldwijd team van meer dan 13.000.

Onze oplossingen dragen bij aan veiligere, schonere en duurzamere producten in huizen, voeding en consumptiegoederen, vliegtuigen, auto's, batterijen, slimme apparaten en toepassingen in de gezondheidszorg. Onze innovatiekracht stelt ons in staat om de ambitie van een circulaire economie waar te maken en baanbrekende technologieën te ontwikkelen die de mensheid vooruit helpen.

Meer informatie op www.syensqo.com.

Contacts

Media Relations

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)

Perrine Marchal

+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber

+32 487 74 38 07 Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)

Sherief Bakr

+44 7920 575 989

Robbin Moore-Randolph

+1 470 493 2433

Loïc Flament

+32 478 69 74

Wettelijke bepaling als bescherming tegen onredelijke aansprakelijkheidsstellingen

Dit persbericht kan toekomstgerichte informatie bevatten. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen beschrijven verwachtingen, plannen, strategieën, doelen, toekomstige gebeurtenissen of intenties. De verwezenlijking van toekomstgerichte verklaringen die in dit persbericht staan, is onderworpen aan en is afhankelijk van risico's en onzekerheden verbonden aan verschillende factoren, waaronder algemene economische factoren, schommelingen van interestvoeten en wisselkoersen; veranderende marktcondities, concurrentie op producten, de aard van de productontwikkeling, het effect van verwervingen en verkopen, herstructureringen, terugtrekkingen van producten; goedkeuringen door regelgevers, het all-in scenario van onderzoeks- en innovatieprojecten en andere ongebruikelijke zaken. Om deze reden kunnen de actuele of toekomstige resultaten wezenlijk afwijken van de resultaat die expliciet gemeld worden of impliciet besloten zijn in dergelijke toekomstgerichte verklaringen. Mochten bekende of onbekende risico's of onzekerheden zich voltrekken of mochten onze aannames onjuist blijken te zijn, dan kunnen de daadwerkelijke resultaten sterk afwijken van de verwachte resultaten. Syensqo verplicht zich niet om toekomstgerichte verklaringen publiekelijk te actualiseren of te herzien.

Nuttige links

Results' documentation (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)

Strategie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)

Deel informatie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)

Kredietinformatie (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)

Separatiedocumenten (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)

Webcasts, podcasts en presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)

Geïntegreerd jaarverslag (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)

Schrijf je in voor onze mailinglijst (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachments