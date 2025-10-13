Desert Oasis Healthcare Celebrates Healthcare Quality Week and Medical Assistants Recognition Day

Honoring the dedicated professionals who ensure safe, effective, and compassionate care for our community

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to recognize Healthcare Quality Week, October 19-25, 2025, a national observance that celebrates healthcare quality professionals and their essential contributions to patient safety, innovation, and the delivery of high-quality care.

Healthcare Quality Week shines a light on the vital work of those who ensure that patients receive care that is not only effective but also equitable, safe, and patient-centered. Their expertise has led to continuous improvements in healthcare facilities nationwide, with better outcomes for both patients and providers. The week also raises awareness of the urgent need for strong policies and practices to safeguard healthcare quality, especially as studies estimate that more than 45% of preventable deaths in healthcare facilities are linked to lapses in quality service delivery.

In addition to Healthcare Quality Week, DOHC is proud to honor Medical Assistants Recognition Day on Wednesday, October 22. Medical assistants are often the first point of contact for patients, bridging clinical care and administrative excellence. Their compassion, attention to detail, and dedication to patient well-being make them an indispensable part of the DOHC team.

"Healthcare Quality Week and Medical Assistants Recognition Day shine a spotlight on the people and practices that ensure our patients receive the very best care. At DOHC, that's what we strive for every day," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

DOHC encourages patients and community members to join in celebrating the individuals who make quality healthcare possible - not just during this week of recognition, but throughout the year.

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

