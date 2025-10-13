Anzeige
WKN: 918593 | ISIN: FI0009006548 | Ticker-Symbol: AJC
Frankfurt
13.10.25 | 08:18
13,000 Euro
+0,78 % +0,100
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2025 16:10 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atria Oyj: Inside Information: Atria raises its adjusted EBIT guidance for 2025

Atria Plc, Inside Information, 13 October 2025, at 17:10

Inside Information: Atria Raises Its Adjusted EBIT Guidance for 2025

Atria Group raises its adjusted EBIT guidance for 2025 and now estimates it will be higher than the previous year (EUR 65.4 million). The reason for the upward revision of the adjusted EBIT guidance is the positive earnings development in the early part of the year and strong sales during the third quarter.

However, uncertainty regarding the earnings development for the remainder of the year is still caused by the impact of tariffs imposed by China on pork exports from Atria Finland and on the European pork market, as well as the potential economic and operational effects of African swine fever on Atria Estonia.

Updated Guidance:
Atria Group's adjusted EBIT in 2025 is expected to be higher than the previous year (EUR 65.4 million).

After the record year of financial performance, supported by the significant efficiency and expansion investments in 2023- 2024, Atria is in a good position to perform well in 2025. Atria's good market position, strong brands, good customer relationships and reliable industrial processes provide good conditions for business stability.

However, uncertainty regarding the earnings development for the remainder of the year is still caused by the impact of tariffs imposed by China on pork exports from Atria Finland and on the European pork market, as well as the potential economic and operational effects of African swine fever on Atria Estonia.

Previously published guidance was:
Atria Group's adjusted EBIT in 2025 is expected to be lower than in the previous year (EUR 65.4 million).

After the record year of financial performance, supported by the significant efficiency and expansion investments in 2023- 2024, Atria is also in a good position to perform well in 2025. Atria's good market position, strong brands, good customer relationships and reliable industrial processes provide good conditions for business stability.

However, the global geopolitical situation, which continues to be volatile, and its impact on consumer confidence and market growth are weakening the outlook for the rest of 2025. The outlook for the rest of the year is particularly affected by the continued sluggishness of the Finnish retail market in the product categories represented by Atria.

Atria will publish its interim report for January-September 2025 on 23 October 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

For further information, please contact Atria Plc CEO Kai Gyllström. Media inquiries and interview requests via Communications Manager Marja Latvatalo, email: marja.latvatalo@atria.com, tel. +358 400 777 874.

ATRIA PLC
Kai Gyllström, CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Oy
Key media
www.atria.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
